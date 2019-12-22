Maxwell Eyes Comeback To T20 Squad For World Cup, Promises To Go After Big Carrot

Australia's ace all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell, who returned to cricket with the Big Bash League after opting out of the game back in October due to mental exhaustion, was recently picked by Kings XI Punjab in the recent IPL 2019 Auction for a whopping INR 10.75 crores.

With the upcoming months filled with T20I, owing to the upcoming T20 World Cup next year and the squads starting to prepare for it, Maxwell has shown utter determination to make his way into the Australian squad. The right-handed batsman, on Sunday, said that he would do anything to secure his spot in the team.

'I'll be doing everything I can'

The Australian all-rounder on Sunday said, "Yeah, I certainly [want to remain in Australia's T20I squad], especially with the T20I World Cup around the corner. There's that big carrot I suppose at the start of next season, and I'll be doing everything I can to work towards that," quoted International Cricket Council (ICC).

Furthermore, Maxwell added that he is excited to reunite with Kings XI in the IPl. He said, "I was extremely happy. We were following it with the coaching staff. We were watching all the Stars players come out, and when my name came out we were just refreshing like mad. Couldn't watch it anywhere, so we were just watching it on the Twitter feed," he said.

"Very exciting and glad to be going home to the Kings XI [Punjab]. I've got a lot of great memories there, had four really good years there, so looking forward to getting back," Maxwell added.

Anil Kumble on Glenn Maxwell's purchase

Talking to the official broadcaster of the auction, KXIP head coach Anil Kumble revealed that Maxwell was on the team's wishlist because of his all-round abilities and experience. Kumble credited the Australian's ability to bat anywhere in the order, his exceptional fielding and handy off-spin bowling.

Maxwell's earlier stint with KXIP begun in 2014 when he was bought by the Punjab franchise and was vital in them reaching the final for the first time. Maxwell even captained Punjab in 2017 where they performed well, only missing the playoffs by a single match. Maxwell's return to the Kings XI will bring the Australian to a very familiar setting and may help him unleash himself fully.

