Steve Smith Admits Finding It 'scary' That Virat Kohli Is Getting Better And Better

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and former Australia captain Steve Smith are arguably two of the best batsmen in the world at the moment. Over the years, both batsmen have set a plethora of records and have enthralled the cricketing community with their batting. The rivalry of Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith has quickly stood up to the stature of the Sachin Tendulkar vs Brian Lara rivalry of the 90s and 2000s. There's a constant debate which has divided the cricketing community as to who is the better batsman between the two players.

ALSO READ | David Warner says Australian players will participate in IPL should T20 WC be postponed

Steve Smith reflects on his relationship with Virat Kohli

However, both Virat Kohli and Steve Smith remain unaffected by the comparisons as they both hold each other in high regard. Recently, Steve Smith was in a conversation on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected with former India cricketer VVS Laxman and commentator Jatin Sapru where he reflected on his on-field and off-field friendship with the Indian captain.

Steve Smith said that he has known Virat Kohli for a long time. He added that Virat Kohli was a part of the academy in Brisbane in 2007. He added that he wasn't actually a part of the intake then, but he was there bowling. Steve Smith revealed that they both have had nice chats off the field and also had some run-ins in the early days on the field.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli trolled by David Warner for 'grey beard', Indian captain responds in style

Steve Smith reckoned that these things happen when you’re playing for your team and your emotions can sometimes get out of control. Steve Smith lauded Virat Kohli and said that he is a 'terrific guy' who has been outstanding for India as an ambassador of the game. In fact, Steve Smith went on to say that Virat Kohli is just getting better and better, which is a 'scary' thing.

Steve Smith reveals Virat Kohli is his dream wicket

During an interaction on Sony Ten Pit Stop, Steve Smith revealed that though he doesn't prefer bowling a lot these days in international cricket, Virat Kohli is his dream wicket. Smith had started his career as a leg-spinner, but is seen bowling lesser nowadays, being more responsible with the bat for his team.

Virat Kohli centuries and Virat Kohli net worth

The Virat Kohli centuries tally is at 70 at the moment, which is third in the all-time list after Sachin Tendulkar (100) and another Australian, Ricky Ponting (71). However, he is proficient off the field as well. According to multiple reports (though unverified), the Virat Kohli net worth can be estimated at around ₹900 crore. The Virat Kohli net worth majorly comprises of his earnings from his business ventures and endorsements and a major chunk is also earned from the Virat Kohli salary paid by the BCCI and RCB.

Note: The above Virat Kohli net worth and Virat Kohli salary information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli was playing PlayStation while backing plan to get David Warner out: R Ashwin

ALSO READ | David Warner dances to Prabhudeva's song after wife Candice teaches him: Watch

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI