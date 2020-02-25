David Warner's Ball Tampering Act Fuelled By SA's Vile Sledging About Wife Candice: Report

The SA vs Aus Test match at Newlands in Cape Town had the cricket world in shock in 2018 when Australian opening batsman Cameron Bancroft was caught using sandpaper to rough up the ball during the third Test of the 4-match series. After the incident, Bancroft was banned for nine months whereas vice-captain David Warner and captain Steve Smith were banned for a year. The reason behind the actions is now being revealed in a fresh news report.

ALSO READ | David Warner urges for respect from SA fans as Aussies return 2 years post 'sandpapergate'

SA vs Aus: 'Vile' David Warner wife comments by Quinton de Kock a Proteas strategy?

As the whole Cape Town saga came to the forefront, vice-captain David Warner had taken responsibility for instigating a young Cameron Bancroft to partake in the ball-tampering incident. According to The Daily Mail, it is now being reported that David Warner's actions stemmed from the constant sledging that the hostile Proteas squad directed towards him and his wife. The sledging, which was often of sexual nature, is reported to be worse than what keeper Quinton de Kock had allegedly said to David Warner, earlier in that series.

The sledging infuriated Warner enough to make him conspire and instruct an impressionable Cameron Bancroft to use hidden sandpaper to tamper the match ball. David Warner's wife Candice Warner was a sportsperson previously but was said to have been embarrassed in the past after getting caught having sexual intercourse with former South African rugby player Sonny Bill Williams in a pub toilet back in 2007.

ALSO READ | David Warner reveals cricket is not 'No.1 priority' anymore for him and here is why

David Warner wife: Candice not accompanying husband for South Africa vs Australia T20 series

The efforts to manipulate the ball were made by David Warner to beat the South Africans at 'any cost'. However, the plan was quick to backfire as Bancroft was caught by the broadcast cameras, which were soon to point out the unethical behaviour. Smith and Warner made their Test comebacks in the Ashes where Smith scored more than 700 runs to help Australia retain the urn. Warner got going against Pakistan and New Zealand and ended up getting himself the Allan Border medal at the recent Australian Cricket Awards. It is also being reported that David Warner's wife, Candice Warner, is not travelling to South Africa in this Australian tour of South Africa which is Australia's first visit to the country since the fateful incidents of 2018.

South Africa will face Australia in the third South Africa vs Australia T20 International on February 26.

ALSO READ | SA vs AUS live streaming, match preview, pitch and weather report for the 1st T20I

ALSO READ | SA vs AUS: Ricky Ponting empathises with Marcus Stoinis after T20I squad drop