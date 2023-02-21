David Warner's Border Gavaskar Trophy Is Over; Australia Batsman Heads Back Home

Australia opener David Warner has been ruled out from the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series vs India after he was hit by Mohammed Siraj in the second Test. David Warner was ruled out of the second Test due to a concussion and there was also a question mark about him playing in the third Test.

Cricket Australia have released a statement regarding David Warner's injury and have confirmed that he is travelling back to Australia.

Cricket Australia said: 'David Warner has been ruled out '

Cricket Australia in a statement said, "David Warner has been ruled out of the Qantas test tour of India and will return home. Warner was struck on the elbow in the second Test in Delhi and sustained a hairline fracture. After further assessment, he will require a period of rehabilitation which will preclude any further involvement in the remainder of the Test series. It is currently anticipated that he will return to India for the three One-Day Internationals which follow the Test Series."

Injuries have been a main concern for Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy as they have lost a lot of their key players due to injuries. Players like Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green and now David Warner have been out of the series due to various injuries. Though Cameron Green has been declared fit for the third Test and is also available for selection.

Australia are already 2-0 down in the series and their main focus now would be to avoid a 4-0 whitewash in the series. If Australia face a 4-0 whitewash in the series they will give Sri Lanka a chance to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

Sri Lanka will be facing World Test Championship defending champions New Zealand in New Zealand and it will not be an easy job for them to defeat the Kiwis at home.

Coming back to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, so Team India only needs to win one more Test to confirm their seat in the World Test Championship final.

The World Test Championship final is scheduled to happen this June and will take place at the Kennington Oval, London.