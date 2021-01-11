Hanuma Vihari And R Ashwin's Rearguard Makes India Achieve THIS Top Feat After 42 Years

Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin collectively batted out close to 82 overs on Day 5 to ensure a draw for a depleted Indian unit. Resuming on their overnight score of 98-2, the visitors reached 334-5 before players shook hands with each other. Amidst their grit and determination, Rishabh Pant providing an entertaining phase of cricket earlier in the day by hammering 97 runs from just 118 balls.

Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin’s marathon stand save India

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Team India emulates 1979’s The Oval feat

India, requiring 407 runs for an unlikely win, were left to negotiate more than 130 overs after Australia declared at 312-6 in their second innings on Day 4. After the visitors were reduced to 102-3 on the morning of Day 5, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant formed a 148-run stand to take India to 250. While it appeared that India were fancying themselves for a victory during Pant’s entertaining stay at the crease, his dismissal prompted other batsmen to resort to survival mode until the close of play.

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 77 runs from 205 balls to register his 27th Test half-century and his second of the match. Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari were then left to face the remaining 43 overs in the day. While Ashwin scored 39 runs from 128 balls, Vihari faced out 161 balls to score 23 runs even though he was battling an injury. The duo ticked off 259 deliveries in their 62-run stand and ensured that India will head into The Gabba with series levelled at 1-1.

As India faced 131 overs in total in the fourth innings of the SCG Test, they have now faced the most number of overs in the fourth innings of a Test outside Asia since 1979. In September 1979, the then Indian team faced 150.5 overs in their pursuit of 438 to win the match at the Kennington Oval against England. Sunil Gavaskar top-scored in India’s 429-8 with a top-notch 221 as the match ended in a draw. In the same year, India also batted out exactly 131 overs against Pakistan in Delhi in 1979.

India vs Australia 3rd Test updates

India's battered and bruised line-up refused to yield to Australia's attack on an SCG pitch that held up well, sending the series to the Gabba locked at 1-1.@ARamseyCricket's day five report: https://t.co/Qt5unV2LOB #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/M32w7v7ffv — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 11, 2021

Hanuma Vihari injury update

Hanuma Vihari suffered a hamstring niggle earlier in his innings when he tried to take a quick single with Pujara at the other end. Despite not recovering from his injury, the cricketer helped India bat out their remaining overs for a draw. While yet to officially confirmed by the BCCI, Vihari’s injury might make him unavailable for playing XI for the fourth and final Test.

Cheteshwar Pujara 6000 runs

During Cheteshwar Pujara’s vigilant 77-run knock, the right-handed batsman completed 6,000 runs in his Test career. With Pujara 6000 runs achievement, the cricketer now has 6,030 runs in his Test registry.

Image source: cricket.com.au

