Ravi Shastri Gets THIS Special Request From Indian Fans After Ravindra Jadeja Gets Injured

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out for six weeks after he sustained a fracture on his left thumb. The cricketer coped a vicious Mitchell Starc delivery on Day 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) to add to India’s injury woes. Jadeja is now unlikely to take a bat in India’s second innings on Day 5 and is all set to miss a segment against England in February at home.

Also Read | Tim Paine Trolled With 'babysitting' Jibe By Fans After Dropping Rishabh Pant TWICE At SCG

Ravindra Jadeja injury update prompts fans to hilariously request Ravi Shastri

India’s current line-up is marred with injuries. Before Ravindra Jadeja became the latest victim of an untimely wound that will keep him out of the field for six weeks, the visitors lost Mohammad Shami (forearm) and KL Rahul (wrist) to injuries earlier in their ongoing series in Australia. Moreover, seasoned pacers like Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav were not part of the touring party as they continue to recover from their own injuries while opener Rohit Sharma joined the camp late in the tour.

Additionally, even Hanuma Vihari is down with a hamstring injury while it is believed that R Ashwin was hit on the thumb during Day 5 of the SCG Test. As a depleted Indian unit battle to attain supremacy at the SCG, several Indian fans hilariously requested national coach Ravi Shastri to come out of his playing retirement. Fans believe that Shastri should “pad up” if another one of his players gets injured. Here is a look at some of the funniest requests made by fans for the former Indian all-rounder.

What if One more injury happen and Ravi Shastri Can Pad Up 😌😂 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/G3bsHHOCBK — 𝕯𝖊𝖋𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖙𝖊𝖑𝖞 𝕹𝕺𝕿💛 (@RoyHaryaksha) January 11, 2021

Indian Player's getting injured



Ravi shastri: Hold my Beer I am gona play next match



Injured 11 looks better than playing 11#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Lzq1hW57LG — V.Lithin 🕵️‍♂️ (@NTRLithin7) January 11, 2021

Also Read | Rishabh Pant's 97 Draws Virender Sehwag Comparisons On Twitter, Rattles Australia: WATCH

For next test I think ravishastri will come to bat we’re running short of players — Dr. Durga Rajulu (@durga1184) January 11, 2021

Seeing the number of injuries, can't wait to see Ravi Shastri kit up for the Brisbane Test! #INDvAUS — Arjit Dabas (@arjit29d) January 11, 2021

The only non-injured player left now is Ravi Shastri #INDvsAUS #RaviShastri — Parth Mehta (@parthpmehta93) January 11, 2021

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Comically Trolls Ricky Ponting As Rishabh Pant's 97 Fails His Prediction

Ravindra Jadeja injury update

As per ANI, sources close to the Indian team have revealed that Ravindra Jadeja will now be out for around six weeks. The report further indicated that he is likely to miss India’s first two Tests in their upcoming home season against England.

A bit of extra tape for Jadeja's injured thumb 👎 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/9LIkM19vx8 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 9, 2021

India vs Australia schedule and live streaming details

Here is a look at the India vs Australia schedule for the remaining matches of the series.

India vs Australia 4th Test – January 15 to 19, The Gabba in Brisbane

For India vs Australia live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the third Test will also be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant Rattles Aussies? Steve Smith ANGERS Indian Fans, Accused Of Cheating: WATCH

Image source: BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.