David Warner's Superb Comment On 'legend' Rishabh Pant's Recovery Has Internet's Heart

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been recovering from injuries he sustained in a horrific car crash late last year. Pant was travelling from Delhi to his hometown in Uttarakhand on new year's eve when his vehicle collided with a divider on the highway and overturned. Pant displayed great courage as he had to break the windshield of his car to get out after it caught fire because of the impact. The 25-year-old was rushed to the nearest hospital for primary treatment before being moved to Mumbai.

David Warner drops a heartwarming comment on Pant's post

Rishabh Pant uploaded a photo of himself doing a workout at the NCA on Wednesday. Australian cricketer David Warner, who is Pant's teammate at Delhi Capitals, took to the comment section to post a heartwarming comment. "Keep going legend," Warner wrote along with a red heart emoticon.

Pant missed the IPL 2023 season because of the incident. Warner captained Delhi Capitals in his absence. Pant was spotted cheering for the team from the stands during Capitals' first home game of the season this year. Pant met with his teammates after the match and exchanged pleasantries.

On April 2, Warner shared a picture of Pant's jersey hanging at Delhi Capitals' dugout during their opening match against Lucknow Super Giants. Pant's jersey was put there as a mark of tribute to the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Where is David Warner?

As far as Warner is concerned, he is currently plying his trade for Australia in the ongoing Ashes 2023 season. Warner opened the batting in the first two Tests for his side. In the previous game at Lord's, Warner scored a crucial half-century in the first innings to help Australia put on a solid performance. Warner will next be seen in action during the third Test match at Headingley. The 3rd Ashes 2023 Test is scheduled to take place from July 6 to 10.

