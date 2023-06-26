Last Updated:

Rishabh Pant Reunites With India Teammates At The NCA, Shares Heartwarming Post

Rishabh Pant posted a picture on Twitter where he could be seen sharing a moment with his India teammates at the National Cricket Academy.

Anirban Sarkar
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant poses with his Indian teamamates (Image: RishabhPant17/Twitter)


Why you're reading this: Rishabh Pant has been having a strict rehabilitation period at the National Cricket Academy. The wicket-keeper was involved in a major car crash last year and had to undergo surgeries in a bid to get on his feet. The Delhi capitals player is unlikely to be fit in time for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup

3 things you need to know

  • Rishabh Pant has been one of the standout players in the Indian colours in the last couple of years
  • The DC player missed the entire IPL 2023 due to his car crash
  • Pant is currently under the strict supervision of BCCI's medical team

Rishabh Pant shares picture with his India teammates

Pant has been updating about his whereabouts on social media as he keeps posting about his rehabilitation. The Indian keeper recently took to Twitter to post a couple of pictures where he could be seen posing with a number of his Indian teammates. KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal shared screen space with the 25 year old.

The post was an instant hit and garnered over 230,000 views on the social media platform. Rahul had thigh surgery and had to miss the World Test Championship final and is doubtful for the upcoming Asia Cup. Twitter got erupted with reactions as people wished Pant a quick recovery.

It remains to be seen when Pant starts practising on the field as he will be given all the time to prove his fitness.

