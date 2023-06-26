Rishabh Pant Reunites With India Teammates At The NCA, Shares Heartwarming Post

Why you're reading this: Rishabh Pant has been having a strict rehabilitation period at the National Cricket Academy. The wicket-keeper was involved in a major car crash last year and had to undergo surgeries in a bid to get on his feet. The Delhi capitals player is unlikely to be fit in time for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup

3 things you need to know

Rishabh Pant has been one of the standout players in the Indian colours in the last couple of years

The DC player missed the entire IPL 2023 due to his car crash

Pant is currently under the strict supervision of BCCI's medical team

Read More: Rishabh Pant- Jasprit Bumrah to play 2023 ODI World Cup? BCCI tracking recovery: Reports

Rishabh Pant shares picture with his India teammates

Pant has been updating about his whereabouts on social media as he keeps posting about his rehabilitation. The Indian keeper recently took to Twitter to post a couple of pictures where he could be seen posing with a number of his Indian teammates. KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal shared screen space with the 25 year old.

Reunion is always fun with the gang 💕💕😊 pic.twitter.com/brHKH8Lnvi — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) June 26, 2023

The post was an instant hit and garnered over 230,000 views on the social media platform. Rahul had thigh surgery and had to miss the World Test Championship final and is doubtful for the upcoming Asia Cup. Twitter got erupted with reactions as people wished Pant a quick recovery.

So happy & glad to see you smiling and back again, Ab jaldi se field pe aa jao. Cricket misses you @RishabhPant17 Bhai, Come back soon and Come back stronger than ever!! 🔥



India & The world Cricket is missing #RishabhPant with His Virat Bhaiya both. ❤ pic.twitter.com/aNrmEUD59Q — akshayakash (@akshayakash2636) June 26, 2023

Read More: KL Rahul begins recovery process at NCA post surgery, Rishabh Pant drops hilarious comment

6 months have passed, i can't express how difficult it is to watch cricket matches without you in team. Please comeback soon, RP. — 17x28 (@Rish_Roh) June 26, 2023

Dear Risabh,

Come back with a bang, India, missing you very much in test matches and ofcourde in other formats.

Henceforth, be very cautious as you are an asset which Indian team cannot afford to lose out. — Neerav Parmar (@NeeravParmar27) June 26, 2023

It remains to be seen when Pant starts practising on the field as he will be given all the time to prove his fitness.