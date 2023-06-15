Days After WTC Final; Virat Kohli Posts Another Philosophical Quote On Instagram

Why you are reading this: India faced a horrific defeat by Australia on Sunday in the WTC Final 2023, as they were in the World Test Championship for the second consecutive time after losing to New Zealand in 2021. The Aussies beat India by 209 runs on the ultimate day of the big clash. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, who formed a respectable partnership towards the close of the fourth day of play, were the Indian supporters' top expectations. On Day 5, the side needed 280 runs to win the match. An athletic catch from Steve Smith dismissed Virat Kohli in the first hour of play on the last day, which didn't go well for Team India. Right after Kohli was out, Scott Boland sent Ravindra Jadeja back in the same over. India failed to bounce back from the loss and had to return home with their heads down.

3 things you need to know

Virat Kohli failed to reach his half-century in the WTC Final against Australia

Indian batters failed to hit a single century during IND vs AUS

Virat Kohli is reacting to his critics through his Instagram story

What did Virat Kohli post on his Instagram story?

India's former captain and batting maestro, Virat Kohli, has been posting a few philosophical quotes on Instagram stories after India's loss in the ICC World Test Championship 2023. The 34-year-old star has failed to live up to the expectations of the nation, along with his other teammates, after their shot selection and bowling choices in IND vs AUS.

Virat Kohli posted a quote from Alan Watts on Instagram. The quote said: “The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance."

The quote that Virat posted on his Instagram emphasizes the importance of embracing change to understand it. Change is an inevitable part of life, and rather than resisting or fearing it, the quote encourages us to fully engage with it. By immersing ourselves in the experience of change, adapting our mindset, and actively engaging in the transformative process, we can gain a deeper understanding of its nature and effects. Just like joining a dance, we must flow with the rhythm of change, allowing ourselves to be carried along and actively competing in the journey.

Where can we see Virat Kohli and Team India play next?

India will play the West Indies next month in a bilateral series as the team selectors would eye to make changes in the squad to prepare for the Asia Cup. As India has failed to win an international trophy since 2013, the Rohit Sharma-led team still has a chance to win an ICC event with the ODI World Cup, which will take place later this year.