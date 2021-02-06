Michael Vaughan Uses Ravindra Jadeja Excuse To 'Change' India-England Series Prediction

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has been extremely active on Twitter where he is regularly seen sharing his views about world cricket. The Englishman has been immensely critical of the Indian team ever since November when the Australian tour began. From predicting that India will lose to Australia in all formats to claiming that the hosts will whitewash the visitors in the Test series, Vaughan has said everything to deprecate the Indian team.

Michael Vaughan takes U-turn from his claim after England's dominant display

However, India have proved him wrong on all occasions by putting up inspiring performances. Ahead of the India vs England series, the former cricketer had once again predicted the outcome of the contest. Surprisingly, Vaughan spoke in India's favour saying that the hosts would win the series 3-0. Now, Vaughan has taken a U-turn from his claim.

On Saturday, after looking at the visitors' dominant display on Day 1 of the India vs England 1st Test, Vaughan put out another tweet saying that he wants to change his prediction. Providing the reason for the same, Vaughan reckoned that the absence of Ravindra Jadeja in home conditions makes India weaker and gives England a sniff. He also pointed out that the visitors are playing some high-quality Test cricket.

Think I may need to change my series prediction ... !!! #India without @imjadeja in these conditions gives England a sniff ... Plus this England Test team are playing high quality Test cricket !!! #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 6, 2021

As soon as Vaughan posted the tweet, fans flooded the comments section with their responses. Several reactions poured in as netizens roasted the former batsman for not staying true to his claim. Here's how fans reacted to Vaughan's tweet.

I cant believe you've have played international cricket, 2nd day of play in 1st test match and you qre changing you prediction? Is that bcoz previously you were wrong or it just because of 1 bad day in field?? — R Sharma (ਰਾਹੁਲ) (@imdev_Pandit) February 6, 2021

If India were 400-4 there's no way you'd be saying this — 🔻MW (@ftblmichaeI) February 6, 2021

Michael you gain lot of attention by your prediction 🤣

This game will probably end up draw as you predicted 3-0. You also predicted for England as you said you just never know before the start of series. So this time your jinx will also not work 🤣https://t.co/dPhFJIKPBE — Abhishek Bhattar (@ABHISHKBHATTAR) February 6, 2021

Calm down michael, got to feel for india. Just finished a long tour of aus, alot of pressure physically and mentally. They must be shattered the bowlers especially — Niall Dawkins (@NiallDawkins) February 6, 2021

Baffles me that he’s played and captained at international level. Makes series predictions based off one game or a few hours constantly!! 🤡 — FI Potter (@FIPotter2) February 6, 2021

Sir, you are forgetting that your bowlers also need to pick wickets on this road (pitch), so better not jump the gun now. — Raj Kumar Jha (@rajjha48) February 6, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja injury

The Ravindra Jadeja injury that was caused to him during the Sydney Test ruled him out of the England series. The southpaw had dislocated his left thumb and subsequently underwent surgery. However, he needs six weeks to recover which is why he missed out on the important series at home.

India vs England live score update

Meanwhile, after finishing Day 1 on a high with their scoreboard reading 263/3, England kicked off the proceeding on Day 2 on a similar note. At the time of publishing this article, England's scoreboard read 454-4 at Tea with captain Joe Root batting on 209 and Ollie Pope batting on 24. The Indian bowlers have looked hapless against England's determined batting and they will hope for some kind of miracle to restrict England below 550. On the other hand, England batters will look to score big as batting here on Day 4 and 5 of the match will be extremely difficult.

