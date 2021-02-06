Last Updated:

Michael Vaughan Uses Ravindra Jadeja Excuse To 'Change' India-England Series Prediction

Michael Vaughan, who spoke in India's favour earlier by wishing for a 3-0 series win, has now taken a U-turn from his claim after England's dominant display.

Written By
Jatin Malu
Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has been extremely active on Twitter where he is regularly seen sharing his views about world cricket. The Englishman has been immensely critical of the Indian team ever since November when the Australian tour began. From predicting that India will lose to Australia in all formats to claiming that the hosts will whitewash the visitors in the Test series, Vaughan has said everything to deprecate the Indian team. 

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Backed For Endorsing Unity, #IStandWithSachin Becomes Top Twitter Trend 

Michael Vaughan takes U-turn from his claim after England's dominant display

However, India have proved him wrong on all occasions by putting up inspiring performances. Ahead of the India vs England series, the former cricketer had once again predicted the outcome of the contest. Surprisingly, Vaughan spoke in India's favour saying that the hosts would win the series 3-0. Now, Vaughan has taken a U-turn from his claim.

On Saturday, after looking at the visitors' dominant display on Day 1 of the India vs England 1st Test, Vaughan put out another tweet saying that he wants to change his prediction. Providing the reason for the same, Vaughan reckoned that the absence of Ravindra Jadeja in home conditions makes India weaker and gives England a sniff. He also pointed out that the visitors are playing some high-quality Test cricket.

As soon as Vaughan posted the tweet, fans flooded the comments section with their responses. Several reactions poured in as netizens roasted the former batsman for not staying true to his claim. Here's how fans reacted to Vaughan's tweet.

ALSO READ | India vs England live: Jasprit Bumrah Shocked As Ben Stokes Blocks Top Yorker, Players' Duel Delights Fans: WATCH

Ravindra Jadeja injury

The Ravindra Jadeja injury that was caused to him during the Sydney Test ruled him out of the England series. The southpaw had dislocated his left thumb and subsequently underwent surgery. However, he needs six weeks to recover which is why he missed out on the important series at home.

ALSO READ | India vs England 1st Test: Fans' query on visitors wearing black armbands revealed

India vs England live score update

Meanwhile, after finishing Day 1 on a high with their scoreboard reading 263/3, England kicked off the proceeding on Day 2 on a similar note. At the time of publishing this article, England's scoreboard read 454-4 at Tea with captain Joe Root batting on 209 and Ollie Pope batting on 24. The Indian bowlers have looked hapless against England's determined batting and they will hope for some kind of miracle to restrict England below 550. On the other hand, England batters will look to score big as batting here on Day 4 and 5 of the match will be extremely difficult.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir Criticises Virat Kohli For Favouring Ishant Sharma Over Mohammed Siraj

SOURCE: MICHAEL VAUGHAN INSTAGRAM

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND