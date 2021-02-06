Sachin Tendulkar Awards: Ex-cricketer's Honours That Fans Are Talking About Even In 2021

India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar enjoyed an illustrious career that was filled with accolades. Considered to be one of the greatest players to have ever played the game, the star batter is widely regarded as the ‘God of Cricket’. The 47-year-old was team India's prominent batsman for over two decades. It is worth mentioning that the Master Blaster is also the leading run-scorer in Test matches and ODIs. Here we take a look at some of the champion cricketer's honours, that fans talk about till date.

Sachin Tendulkar awards: A look at the batsman's jaw-dropping achievements

The prolific run-scorer announced his retirement from all formats of the game in 2013 when he played his last game against West Indies at his home ground. Considered to be the backbone of the Indian batting order, the player has contributed significantly towards the success of Indian cricket. Tendulkar has received a number of national honours in his glorious career.

Sachin Tendulkar received the prestigious 'Arjuna Award' back in 1994 at the age of 21, making him the youngest recipient of the award. The Indian government once again acknowledged the player's consistent performance in international cricket and presented him with the ‘Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna’. The particular award is considered as a career-defining moment for an athlete, as it is the highest honour an Indian sportsperson could achieve in his career.

The celebrated cricketer also received the country's fourth-highest civilian award – ‘Padma Shri’ after his heroics in the 1999's ICC Cricket World Cup. In the coming years, the Sachin Tendulkar awards got further decorated with ‘Maharashtra Bhushan Award’ in 2001, which is also the state’s highest civilian award, and ‘Padma Vibhushan’ in 2008, the second-highest civilian award in the country. He also achieved the ‘Bharat Ratna’ in 2014, which is India’s highest civilian award.

Sachin Tendulkar tweet:

The former cricketer enjoys a massive fan following across the globe, and the player's following on the social media platforms is a testament to the same. Tendulkar is very active on Twitter and has a staggering follower base of over 35 million on the micro-blogging site. Moreover, he also has close to 28 million followers on Instagram.

Love, care and opportunities for our girls and boys have to be equal at all times.



We have to remember that our children learn from us. Let’s set the right example and celebrate our girls & boys alike!#NationalGirlChildDay pic.twitter.com/TsXSEzB9eg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 24, 2021

A look at the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure

As per entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to around ₹1250 crore (i.e. approximately $170 million). The star cricketer's earning comprises of the earning from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for representing the Indian national team for close to 24 years. He is actively involved in various business ventures post-retirement. Over the years, Tendulkar has made investments in Smaaash Entertainment, Smartron mobiles, True Blue, and many more. He has also had brand associations with MRF, Pepsi, Paytm First, Luminous, GM pens, and more.

The former India captain has invested in several properties across India. He lives in his Mumbai residence with his wife Anjali Tendulkar, son Arjun Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar. The family's bungalow sprawls across 6000 square feet and is located in Perry Cross Road in Bandra West. According to several reports, the palatial bungalow costs around ₹80 crore. Arjun Tendulkar made his Mumbai debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 and has also resisted himself for the IPL 2021 auction.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth details are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: Sachin Tendulkar Instagram

