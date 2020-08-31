Sanjay Manjrekar Rates R Ashwin-powered Delhi Capitals Higher Than CSK In Spin Bowling

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is all set to commence on September 19 in the UAE. All the franchises have reached the country and are gearing up for the cricketing extravaganza. Besides Chennai Super Kings (CSK), all the franchises have hit the field to train for the IPL 2020. The IPL 2020 teams will work on getting their combinations right ahead of the mega league.

Sanjay Manjrekar picks R Ashwin-led spin attack of Delhi Capitals as the best in IPL 2020

The tracks in the UAE are conducive to the spinners, which is why the teams will look to play the best possible spinners. All the IPL 2020 teams have some quality spinners and their performances will be instrumental in determining the fate of their side in the tournament. Recently, cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar took to Twitter and ranked the spin attacks of all IPL 2020 sides.

Sanjay Manjrekar tweeted that he has closely studied the spin attacks of all the sides, their impact in the UAE and the probability of them being a part of the playing XI. Sanjay Manjrekar placed the spin attack of Delhi Capitals at the top position. The Delhi based franchise has reputable T20 spinners in their side in the form of R Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichhane, Amit Mishra and Axar Patel. R Ashwin was recently traded by the Delhi Capitals from Kings XI Punjab ahead of the IPL 2020.

Sanjay Manjrekar placed CSK at the second place in his list of the best spin attack of IPL 2020. CSK have some seasoned campaigners in the form of Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla. The Chennai outfit also has some young spinners like Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma and R Sai Kishore.

Sanjay Manjrekar ranked Sunrisers Hyderabad at third who were followed by Kolkata Knight Riders at fourth, Mumbai Indians at fifth, Kings XI Punjab at sixth, Royal Challengers Bangalore at seventh and Rajasthan Royals at the eighth and final position. Sanjay Manjrekar also revealed that he would soon come up with ratings of batting units against the spinners.

Right, after closely studying spin attacks of all IPL teams, their effectiveness in UAE & those likely to be in the playing XI here is my rating of just spin attacks of the 8 teams.

1) DC

2) CSK

3) SRH

4) KKR

5) MI

6) KXI

7) RCB

8) RR



Next : Rating of batting units v spin. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 31, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY:PTI