Who Owns Delhi Capitals? Initial Investment, Change Of Ownership And Current Brand Value

Delhi Capitals (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils) was one of the original eight franchises that launched the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. While the T20 team is yet to win an IPL title, they have reached the top four of the tournament on four occasions, i.e. in 2008, 2009, 2012 and 2019. They are presently co-owned by two corporate giants of the country, GMR Group and JSW Group respectively.

Who owns Delhi Capitals

Who owns Delhi Capitals? – GMR Group

GMR Group purchased the IPL franchise in 2008 (i.e. before the inaugural edition) for $84 million, making it the fourth most expensive IPL team to be bought at the time after Mumbai Indians ($111.9 million), Royal Challengers Bangalore ($111.9 million) and Chennai Super Kings ($91 million). GMR Group is an infrastructural company and was founded in 1978 by Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao. They currently hold a 50% stake in the popular IPL franchise. Apart from owning Delhi Capitals, the GMR group also owns UP Yoddha, a Kabaddi team that plays in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Who owns Delhi Capitals? – JSW Group

In March 2018, the GMR Group sold 50% shares of the franchise to JSW Sports. According to sportspromedia.com, the JSW Sports acquired 50% rights of the franchise for an estimated amount of US$77 million (approximately ₹550 crore).

Delhi Capitals brand value

According to crickettimes.com, the Delhi Capitals brand value is estimated to be around US$49 million (₹374 crore) after IPL 2019. With the presence of several Indian stars like Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma in their line-up, it is reported by statista.com that their brand value has gradually increased over the past few seasons.

Delhi Capitals owner donation to PM Cares Fund

Delhi Capitals chairman and the Director of JSW Sports, Parth Jindal recently donated ₹100 crore to the Prime Minister's Cares Fund (PM Cares Fund). In a media statement made by the company, the JSW Group said that the donation is to help the government in a fight against the nationwide coronavirus crisis.

Disclaimer: The above ‘Who owns Delhi Capitals’ net worth information, and monetary details and shares details of the ‘Who owns Delhi Capitals’ are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.