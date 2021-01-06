Dean Elgar Kicks Off 2021 With 13th Test Ton As South Africa Whitewash Sri Lanka: WATCH

The battle between South Africa and Sri Lanka promised to be an exciting one. The last time that the Sri Lankan cricket team toured South Africa, they had trumped the hosts to become the first Asian team to clinch a Test series in South Africa. With both teams having a lacklustre run in red-ball cricket off-late, it was essential for the players to step up. Dean Elgar did the same for the home team and starred with the bat to help his side seal the series.

Dean Elgar fires with the bat as South Africa claim monumental win

Coming into the series, the South Africa team had lost eight of their last nine Test matches. It was imperative for the home team to put up a strong show in the longer format against Sri Lanka. The Quinton de Kock-led side registered a stunning victory in the opening encounter of the two-match Test series. Opening batsman, Dean Elgar slammed a gutsy century in the final contest of the series to help his side whitewash Sri Lanka.

The South African bowlers bundled out Sri Lanka for a modest total of 157 in the first innings of the Test match at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Dean Elgar showcased great composure on the crease and ensured that his team piled up a significant first-innings lead. The batsman had a fabulous start to the year as he smashed his 13th Test ton. The 33-year-old cricketer has cemented his place at the top of the order in the longer format, and he proved his worth on yet another occasion with his stunning knock.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka result

The visitors were completely outplayed in the Test series. Faf du Plessis starred with the bat for South Africa in the opening fixture and took the game away from the opposition with his marvellous 199. Dean Elgar also impressed with the bat and missed out on a well-deserved century by only five runs. South Africa ultimately won the first Test comprehensively by an innings and 45 runs.

Dean Elgar's heroics in the second Test match helped his side clinch the series comfortably. In spite of star batsman Quinton de Kock not finding form and even Faf du Plessis failing to make an impact in the match, Elgar ensured that his team posted a match-winning total. Fast bowler Anrich Nortje was phenomenal with the ball and picked up eight wickets in the game.

Dean Elgar career stats

The Dean Elgar career stats make up for a staggering read. The batsman is a regular feature in the South Africa Test side and has represented the country in 65 matches in the format. The left-hander has amassed 4141 runs so far in his Test career and has 13 centuries and 15 half-centuries to his name. Elgar has played only eight ODIs so far and has scored 104 runs in them.

