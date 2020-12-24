Dean Jones' Family Asks For THIS Special Honour From Players, Fans During MCG Test

Late Australian cricketer, Dean Jones, enjoyed a celebrated career during his playing days. His contribution especially in limited-overs cricket is deemed pathbreaking by cricket pundits. Moreover, the legend also showcased his proficiency post-retirement by excelling as a broadcaster and also as a coach. In an attempt to honour him, Dean Jones' family has put forward a proposal ahead of the India vs Australia 2nd Test.

Dean Jones's family wants the cricket community to celebrate his life by wearing Zinc on Boxing Day

The cricketer-turned-commentator was an integral part of the broadcasting team for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Jones, alongside Brett Lee and Scott Styris, was stationed in Mumbai during the cash-rich league for Star Sports' show Select Dugout. However, Dean Jones suffered a cardiac arrest at his Mumbai hotel and lost his life at the age of 59. Fellow Australian and close friend Brett Lee revealed that he had tried desperately to revive the legend through CPR, but could not save him.

Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Dean Jones' family have urged the community to come together and celebrate the star commentator's life by wearing zinc on their lips. During his playing days, Dean Jones came across as a flamboyant player. His way of applying the zinc cream at the bottom of his lips, to wearing his sunglasses on the field became iconic for the fans.

Cricket Australia took to their social media accounts and urged fans to wear zinc on their lips. Along with the players and the spectators, The Jones family wants even the viewers watching the game at home to do so in order to honour Dean Jones' life.

India vs Australia 2020: India vs Australia 2nd Test

After facing a humiliating defeat in the pink-ball Test at Adelaide, the Indian contingent will be keen to put up a stronger show in the subsequent fixtures. Virat Kohli will not be a part of the remaining matches as he flew back to India for the birth of his first child. Ajinkya Rahane will be stepping in Kohli's shoes as the leader of the side. Fast bowler Mohammed Shami also is ruled out with a fracture and will not be a part of the contest.

The second Test of the India vs Australia 2020 series will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Boxing Day Test match begins from December 26. Fans in India can catch the live-action on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX).

