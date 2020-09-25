Home
Dean Jones Death: Australian Legend Agreed To Mentor National T20 Side, Says Justin Langer

Australian cricket coach Justin Langer reveals that he was considering bringing cricketer-turned-commentator Dean Jones into the national side's coaching setup.

Dean Jones death

Former Australian cricketer and renowned commentator Dean Jones passed away on Thursday, September 24 due to a heart attack. He was in Mumbai as part of the Star Sports commentary team for the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (Dream11 IPL 2020) season. After the sudden Dean Jones death came as a shock to the cricketing fraternity, Australian cricket coach Justin Langer revealed that he had recently considered the legendary cricketer to coach the national T20I side.

ICC’s post on Dean Jones death

Dean Jones death: Justin Langer hails Dean Jones

After the Dean Jones death news came to light, Australian cricket coach Justin Langer gave a fitting tribute for the legendary cricketer while speaking with cricket.com.au. Langer, who has been head coach of the national side since 2018, revealed that he was considering to bring Dean Jones as a mentor for the national T20 team. The Australian coach described the cricketer-turned-commentator as a “legend” who had much “passion” and “enthusiasm” for the game.  

Justin Langer admitted that Dean Jones had already helped in his stint as coach over the past two years. While he has already roped in legendary ex-players like Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting and Michael Hussey into the Australian set-up for various coaching roles, he was thinking about bringing Dean Jones to help the national side in their preparations for next year’s T20 World Cup. He also recently had a conversation with him where the two spoke over the prospects of a potential stint as Australian team mentor. Langer later expressed his disappointment saying, “Sadly, that’s not going to happen” now.

Dean Jones news: Justin Langer’s full tribute for Australian legend after Dean Jones death

Dean Jones news: Dean Jones age

The ex-Australian cricketer was born on March 24, 1961. The Dean Jones age was 59 at the time of his death. He made his international debut at the age of 23, back in 1984 in an ODI game against Pakistan.

Dean Jones news: Cricket Australia’s tribute for legendary cricketer, watch video

Image source: PTI

