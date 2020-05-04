'Virat Kohli Can Play Till His Early 40s', Says Former Wicket-keeper Batsman Deep Dasgupta

Virat Kohli is the fittest cricketer and one of the best athletes in the world when it comes to fitness. When he had become a full-time captain of Team India in January 2017, he had revealed how he started giving importance to fitness in order to prolong his cricketing career and the sacrifices that he had to make in his eating habits and other lifestyles. Now, former cricketer, Deep Dasgupta has come forward and said that Kohli can continue to represent India at the highest level till his early 40s.

'He is very disciplined': Deep Dasgupta

During a recent Instagram live session, Dasgupta went on to say that the Indian skipper is physically as well as extremely fit and is also disciplined. The ex-wicket-keeper batsman also mentioned that Kohli is in his early 30s and that he can basically go on for maybe five, six, or even 10 years and play till he is 40. The former stumper also went on to add that Virat has got a structure, both mentally and physically, that can propel him to play till his early 40s. He further added that the batting megastar is such an intense kind of person because when he is in it, he is in it.

Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to the global pandemic. Even the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 with the tournament opener between last year's finalists Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings has been indefinitely suspended due to coronavirus fear. Kohli was all set to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore who are still eyeing a maiden IPL title after faltering at the final hurdle thrice. The Indian captain has been involved in Instagram sessions with former and current RCB team-mates as well as good friends Kevin Pietersen and AB de Villiers.

