Rana Naved Makes Sensational Claim About 'senior' Players Underperforming On 2009 NZ Tour

Former Pakistan pacer Rana Naved recently made sensational claims about senior members of the side from their limited-overs series against New Zealand in the UAE in 2009. In November 2009, Pakistan and New Zealand played three ODIs and two T20Is. Under the leadership of Younis Khan, Pakistan won the first ODI by 138 runs but still went on to lose the series 1-2.

Rana Naved recalls seniors' performances under Younis Khan in 2009

While speaking with a local news channel, Rana Naved said that some of the senior Pakistani members “deliberately under-performed” against New Zealand in 2009 ODIs. He cited the reason that players in the team used to find Younis Khan’s behaviour as 'arrogant and abusive'. Rana Naved said that he opted out of the tour because he did not want to be a part of the conspiracy against Younis Khan and he had also informed him about the same.

According to Rana Naved, senior players of the side gathered together to form a rebellion against Younis Khan after the 2009 Champions Trophy. He said that certain members were not fond of Khan’s change of attitude and many of them wanted to lead Pakistan by themselves. However, Rana Naved also emphasised the fact that the rebellion was only against Younis Khan’s captaincy and there was nothing against him as a player. The senior members of the side at the time were Mohammed Yousuf, Shahid Afridi and Kamran Akmal.

PCB imposes 3-year ban on Umar Akmal, Pakistan cricketers react

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently imposed a three-year ban on Umar Akmal for failing to report corruption approaches in advance. Speaking in defence of Umar Akmal, his elder Kamran Akmal said that PCB should have treated the cricketer just like “anyone else”. He also stated that Umar Akmal should have been supported by the PCB instead.

Meanwhile, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar thought the PCB were too lenient on Umar Akmal and labelled PCB's legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi as a 'useless person'. Younus Khan has now thrown his weight behind Shoaib Akhtar and backed his allegations against the PCB. Defending Shoaib Akhtar's remarks, Younis Khan stated that the speedster spoke a 'befitting and bitter truth'.

Image credits: ICC and AFP