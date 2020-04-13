'My Blood Boils', Ramiz Raja Lashes Out At PCB For Giving Tainted Players A Second Chance

Former Pakistani cricketer and World Cup winner Ramiz Raja has said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is setting a wrong example by giving a second chance to tainted cricketers and Mohammad Amir is one of them. Amir was one of the accused in the infamous 2010 spot-fixing scandal which also included the likes of ex-opener Salman Butt and medium-pacer Mohammad Asif. A five-year ban was imposed on Amir for the same which ended in early 2016.

'Wrong Example': Ramiz Raja

"I was shell-shocked when Mohammad Amir had returned to international cricket. I know that he was young and was misled whatever the reason may be but even before that we had a lot of dangerous examples that should have made them realize that they should have never done this. Maybe you can be forgiven in a one-off scenario but even that does not have a scope in my book. In these 150 players, if you say that let the person who has made a mistake be forgiven then you have this dirt (accused player) among them who have played their cricket very honestly then what message are you trying to convey?", asked a puzzled Ramiz Raja while interacting with Aakash Chopra on his Youtube channel.

'My blood boils': Ramiz Raja

"I have observed that the tainted players who were punished in England, they have come here (Pakistan) and have become experts on news channels. My blood boils when they talk about cricket and integrity. One or two current players have raised their voices on Sharjeel Khan's return. My question is what is the fault of the people who are standing in line and waiting for their chances? The tainted player comes back and also jumps the queue and everyone starts showering praise on his talent as if he has not made any mistake.

Had I been in a powerful position at this moment then the question of their comeback would have never arisen in the first place", he added.

