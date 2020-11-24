Deepak Chahar Plays Classic Hindi Romantic Song On Guitar; Watch Video

Deepak Chahar is currently is in Sydney on national duty with the Indian cricket team. Alongside the whole squad, Chahar is locked indoor due to the mandatory 14-day quarantine period before India’s tour to Australia commences. Locked indoors in his hotel room, the Indian fast bowler pacer surprised everyone with his guitar skills. He played the iconic song Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jaana Sanam, much to the delight of his fans.

On Sunday, Chahar took to the social media platform Instagram and shared a video of himself playing the tune. The fast bowler shared his love for music by playing the tune before heading out for practice. The 28-year-old fast bowler captioned the Instagram video with "Mood before practice #quarantine #life."

Chahar, who is selected to represent the national team for their upcoming series in Australia, is selected to be a part of the T-20 internationals; that will be played in Australia. However, he missed out on being named in the One-Day Internationals and Test squads.

Can Chahar be India's next T-20 specialist?

Having played only 10 T20I matches for India, Chahar has managed to get a major bowling record in international cricket to his name. The fast bowler holds the record for the best bowling figures in T-20 internationals. Deepak Chahar achieved this feat in November 2019 during a T20I match against neighbours Bangladesh. The fast bowler took 6 wickets conceding only 7 runs in his 3.2 overs spell at the Vidarbha Stadium in Nagpur. Chahar bested Sri Lanka spinner Ajantha Mendis, who previously held the record of 6-8 during a match against Zimbabwe in 2012.

Having ast featured in the recently concluded Dream11 IPL 2020, he was a vital cog of the MS Dhoni-led Chennai based franchise. Playing in all the 14 league games of the same, the Deepak Chahar IPL 2020 wickets tally was an impressive 12 wickets. The 28-year-old fast bowler had a decent outing in the 13th edition of the Dream11 IPL and ended the tournament with an economy of 7.61.

India vs Australia 2020 tour details

India is scheduled to play three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Test matches in Australia during their tour Down Under. Starting on November 27, the India vs Australia 2020 tour is India’s first big Test assignment since February and all the players will be a part of a bio-bubble environment for the almost 2-month long tour. Indian team captain Virat Kohli will feature in the first Test match, which happens to be a pink-ball Test match scheduled to happen at the Adelaide Oval on December 17. Later on, Kohli is scheduled to return to India and be with his wife Anushka Sharma to attend the birth of their first child.

India squad for Australia 2020

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

