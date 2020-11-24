Mohammed Shami Reveals Secret Of Success In All Formats After Breakout Dream11 IPL 2020

Mohammad Shami is one of the leading pacers in the world across all three formats of the game. The right-arm pacer's on-field performances have received lots of plaudits from the fans and cricketing fraternity. Shami’s toe-crushing yorkers and sharp bouncers have the potential to give a chilling experience to any opposition batsman.

Mohammad Shami reveals secret of success in all formats

Shami was in sensational form in the recently concluded Dream11 IPL 2020 where he made batsmen dance to his tunes. The Kolkata-based bowler was among the leading wicket-takers in the tournament. The Shami IPL 2020 wickets include the 20 scalps he bagged in 14 matches at an average of 23.00 and economy rate of 8.57. From bowling with the new ball and taking wickets upfront to bagging crucial wickets at the death to winning Super Overs, Shami delivered on all occasions.

The Indian pacer is currently in Australia for the all-important tour down under where the two nations are set to compete across formats and Shami is a part of all three squads (ODI, T20I and Tests). Ahead of the much-awaited India vs Australia 2020 tour, Shami revealed the secret of his success and opened up on his recent exploits in the IPL.

While speaking to BCCI.tv, Shami said that his focus area has been the red ball and he is working on his lengths and seam movement. The 30-year old reckoned that he has always felt that once you start pitching the ball at the lengths you desire, you can succeed in different formats. According to Shami, the thing which a bowler needs the most is control.

Shami added that he has done well with the white ball and is now spending time in the nets bowling with the red ball. The Punjab speedster opined that you don't bowl in the same area as both formats are different, but your basics don't change much. Speaking about Team India's excellent performances, Shami said that the success of this group is largely because of the camaraderie they share among themselves. Shami stated that there is no real secret as such but it lies in each other's strengths as they have a common goal and all of them look to collectively achieve that.

Shami further said that there is a healthy competition but there is no rivalry within the group. He added that if you look at the numbers, the Indian bowlers have managed to pick 20 wickets almost on all away tours. Shami reiterated that even at home in the Freedom Trophy [against South Africa] or the pink-ball Test [against Bangladesh] which took place last year, the fast bowling group was very effective. Shami revealed that they have a lot of discussion amongst themselves and they hunt in pairs.

Opening up on his successful Dream11 IPL 2020 stint, Shami said that his performances for Punjab have given him a lot of confidence and put him in the right zone. He reckoned that the biggest advantage is that he can now prepare for the upcoming series without any pressure as there is no burden on him and added that he is very comfortable at the moment. Shami revealed that he had worked hard on his bowling and his fitness in the lockdown as he knew that the IPL would take place sooner or later and he was preparing himself for it.

Mohammad Shami career stats

The Shami career stats have been extremely impressive, to say the least. The right-arm pacer has played 49 Tests, 77 ODIs and 11 T20Is where he has bagged 180, 144 and 12 wickets respectively. He has been the leading wicket-taker for India across formats in the last three years, Shami also played a crucial role in India's history 2-1 Test series win over Australia in 2018 where he bagged 16 wickets at an average of 26.18.

