Deepak Chahar Reveals Wish To Pick And Choose India Appearances In The Future

India’s latest bowling sensation Deepak Chahar suffered a huge injury setback recently that is set to keep him out of the game till March-April 2020. Chahar has been one of the most exciting finds in the ongoing home season for the Indian cricket team. India's premier pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were on the sidelines, courtesy which Chahar got an opportunity to play and grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

ALSO READ | Injured Deepak Chahar ruled out of third ODI, Saini named his replacement

He came into the limelight in the Nagpur T20I against Bangladesh in November when he picked up 6 wickets for just 7 runs that also included a hat-trick. These figures are the best for a men's bowler in T20I cricket. Not only for India but Chahar has been constantly among wickets for his domestic side Rajasthan. However, playing non-stop cricket led to him suffering a lower back stress fracture, which has sidelined him from action.

ALSO READ | Deepak Chahar picks his toughest format ahead of the 2nd ODI against West Indies

Deepak Chahar to be selective in order to survive

Talking about his injury to a leading Indian media publication, Chahar said that it has occurred mainly due to playing excessive cricket. The bowler conceded that he could be slightly more selective when playing matches for India in the future, considering his long-term future and fitness. Otherwise, he finds no other way to survive.

Chahar further revealed that he had lost a significant amount of pace due to playing lot of matches and would require more training to win it back in the future. He added that after the Bangladesh T20I series, during which India played three matches across seven days, he started playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, where the gap between each game was very short. Chahar candidly said that it is really difficult to play 8-9 games in a span of 12 days and he has learnt that the bigger picture matters.

ALSO READ | Anjali Chand replicates Deepak Chahar, claims 6-0 to create T20I world record

Deepak Chahar eyes IPL 2020 return

Deepak Chahar is looking at the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 as a perfect platform to make a comeback and regain his match fitness. He concluded that 14 IPL matches in two months is not much of a workload and is a great platform to find his rhythm again. Chahar, who plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, continues to be one of the favourites to be a part of India's T20 World Cup 2020 squad, should he become match fit and regain form just in time for the marquee event in October.

ALSO READ | Deepak Chahar agonisingly misses out on another hat-trick in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy