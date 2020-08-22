Delhi Capitals Bring Back Indian IPL 2008 Star Pradeep Sangwan As Net Bowler In Dubai

Indian cricketer Pradeep Sangwan has been chosen as the “net bowler” by the Delhi Capitals franchise for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The left-arm pacer was part of the Delhi-based T20 unit in the initial few seasons of the tournament (2008-2010 to be exact), where he impressed with his penetrating swing bowling. As a player, Pradeep Sangwan last played for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2018 and was released by the franchise ahead of the 2019 auction.

Virat Kohli’s Under-19 World Cup teammate Pradeep Sangwan in Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2020 plans

While speaking to PTI, a senior Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) official confirmed that Pradeep Sangwan will be travelling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a “net bowler” for the Delhi Capitals. Apart from the 29-year-old, fellow domestic and club cricketers like Pawan Suyal, Rajat Goel, Bobby Yadav, Pranshu Vijayaran and Harsh Tyagi will also be joining the Delhi Capitals camp for IPL 2020. Like Pradeep Sangwan, Ranji Trophy player Pawan Suyal is also a left-arm fast bowler.

The DDCA official stated that Pradeep Sangwan has suffered a lot due to injuries in his past few years. The official had similar words for former Mumbai Indians player Pawan Suyal, saying that he has also cut down his run-up due to constantly suffering from stress fractures and back injuries. The DDCA official was of the opinion that their net sessions in IPL 2020 will help them make a bid for their return to action.

Pradeep Sangwan was one of the star performers in the Indian Under-19 line-up that lifted the 2008 Under-19 World Cup in Malaysia. Playing under the leadership of Virat Kohli, the left-arm speedster picked up eight wickets in the competition, including a match-winning 5-44 against South Africa in the Group Stage.

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals latest check-ins and IPL dates

Much like other franchises, the Delhi Capitals line-up is also gearing up to take part in the highly-anticipated IPL 2020 event. On Saturday, August 22, the franchise took to social media to confirm their players’ arrival in Mumbai, where they will be staying for a while before taking flight for the UAE. The IPL dates for the 2020 season has been confirmed, with the tournament commencing on September 19 and the final scheduled for November 10.

First step: Arriving in Mumbai ✅

Next step: Departing for UAE 🔜



Exclusive footage of our DC stars checking into the Mumbai hotel before their much-awaited ✈️ to 🇦🇪 in a few days.#Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/iQWzlf1C9z — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🏠) (@DelhiCapitals) August 22, 2020

Image credits: IPLT20.com