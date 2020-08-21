Virat Kohli NOT Seated In Business Class As RCB Leave For Dubai To Play IPL 2020

On Thursday, Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders reached the United Arab Emirates for the IPL 2020. Several other teams have followed suit on Friday. And one of the teams travelling on Friday included the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Taking to social media, RCB announced and shared pictures of its players as they made their way to the UAE.

RCB squad leave for IPL 2020 UAE, fans point out Virat Kohli’s absence

Taking to social media, RCB shared several pictures of its players. In a picture shared by the team, several RCB cricketers such as Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel and Navdeep Saini are seen giving a thumbs up to the camera. All the cricketers are seen following proper safety protocol, with them wearing masks, gloves and even face shields.

Looks like Virat is not travelling with others to UAE. The guy wants everything discrete, be it salary be it travel arrangements etc...Not sure where has this ego come from? Is it from being at the bottom of the table year after year despite taking extra 2 crore? @RCBTweets — Rajguru (@rajgurusj123) August 21, 2020

While several fans expressed their excitement at seeing RCB travel to UAE, many also pointed out the absence of RCB skipper Virat Kohli, who was nowhere to be seen in the pictures. Fans questioned whether Virat Kohli will be travelling to UAE via a private jet as he wasn’t seen in the picture shared by RCB. Several fans also argued that the fact that Virat Kohli chose not to travel with the whole RCB squad is what makes him different from CSK captain MS Dhoni.

It is likely that Kohli did not opt for a business class seat, beginning this practice a few years ago with the Indian team primarily due to giving the fast bowlers much needed rest due to more leg space as compared to an economy class seat.

Virat Kohli coming through Private Jet ? — Aivy (@VamosVirat) August 21, 2020

RCB IPL 2020 UAE plan revealed

Ahead of RCB squad’s travel plans, the team also announced that a 40-member contingent will be travelling to UAE. The 40 member strong RCB squad mentioned included 21 players, five net bowlers, two throw down specialists and two personnel. Additionally, sports psychologist Chaitanya Sridhar and team doctor Charles Minz were also part of the RCB squad.

RCB chairman, while speaking to the media, had earlier shed light on the arrangements that will be part of RCB’s IPL 2020 UAE stay. Sanjeev Churiwala announced that the RCB squad will be based out of the Waldorf Hotel in Dubai for the entirety of the tournament’s duration. Talking about the facilities there, the RCB chairman expounded further that the franchise was looking for an exclusive facility which has a short travel time between venues and ensures 100% compliance with the bio bubble.

The RCB chairman had also shared travel plans when it came to the overseas members of the RCB squad. Churiwala mentioned that the South African trio of AB de Villiers, Chris Morris and Dale Steyn, will be flying out to the UAE over the weekend. Sri Lanka pacer Isuru Udana will join the RCB squad on September 1.

