Delhi Capitals Star Ajinkya Rahane Shares Sweet Picture With Daughter Before IPL 2020

Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane will be turning up for his new franchise Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL 2020. The batsman switched to DC from Rajasthan Royals last year. Ahead of IPL 2020, Rahane revealed on social media that he has begun training for the tournament. IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin from September 19, with the tournament taking place in the United Arab Emirates. Recently, the IPL Dream11 deal was also confirmed by the BCCI, which makes the fantasy sports platform the title sponsor of IPL 2020. Ahead of the tournament, Ajinkya Rahane took to Instagram to share a sweet picture with his daughter.

Ajinkya Rahane shares adorable picture on Instagram ahead of IPL 2020

Posting an adorable picture, Ajinkya Rahane is seen smiling towards the camera, while his young daughter Aarya is sitting in his kitbag. Aarya is seen playing with the Delhi Capitals cricketer’s batting gloves, while the cricketer’s bats are also visible in the picture. Talking about the post, Ajinkya Rahane while referring to his daughter sad that there was some magic in his kit bag. In the caption, the Delhi Capital cricketer shared that while he is packing for IPL 2020, his number one supporter is ready to come along and cheer for him and his team.

Several members of the cricket fraternity reacted to Ajinkya Rahane’s special post. Delhi Capitals’ Instagram handle expressed their delight at seeing the picture as they also mentioned that Ajinkya Rahane’s daughter was even wearing blue, which are the team's colours. Ajinkya Rahane’s wife Radhika was also quick to react to the picture, as she commented multiple heart emojis on the post. Playback singer Shivam Mahadevan wrote that the picture was too cute and that he couldn’t wait to see Ajinkya Rahane in action after so long. Sports presenter Vikram Sathaye also commented on the picture calling the father-daughter picture as one filled with cuteness.

Earlier this month, Ajinkya Rahane had shared his excitement for IPL 2020 as he posted a picture of himself batting. The cricketer wrote that he was looking forward to his new beginnings with Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020. The official account of the team had replied to the post as well, suggesting that they couldn’t wait to welcome the cricketer to the Delhi Capitals family.

Image Courtesy: instagram/ajinkyarahane