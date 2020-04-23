Prithvi Shaw Picks Delhi Capitals Teammate Shikhar Dhawan As Favourite Opening Partner

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, earlier known as Delhi Daredevils, were the only Indian Premier League (IPL) team to have never reached the finals in 12 years of the tournament's existence. Their fortunes turned around after the team was rebranded and launched in 2019. Apart from changing the name of the team, they also added big names to their roster with Shikhar Dhawan being roped in, after spending several seasons with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Along with experienced cricketers, the team also had youngsters ready to explode on the biggest T20 platform. India's Under-19 skipper Prithvi Shaw was also roped by Delhi Capitals team and he along with Shikhar Dhawan brought in firepower at the top. With no cricket action taking place due to coronavirus, Prithvi Shaw was recently involved in an Instagram live session with Delhi Capitals where he revealed his favourite player in the team.

Prithvi Shaw reveals his favourite player in the Delhi Capitals team

Prithvi Shaw, during a live Instagram session for the Delhi Capitals, revealed that Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan is his favourite player since he has opened the innings with him the most. Both the cricketers have made an impact for Delhi Capitals at the top of the order by providing them with quick starts and have also put up many match-winning performances.

IPL 2020: Prithvi Shaw to not play for Delhi Capitals, here's why

Prithvi Shaw has been a mainstay in the Delhi Capitals side since the IPL 2018. The youngster had formed a formidable opening partnership with Shikhar Dhawan. Due to his impressive performances, Prithvi Shaw was retained by the Delhi Capitals for the IPL 2020 season but now he will have to wait to don the Delhi Capitals jersey.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the BCCI recently decided to suspend IPL until further notice. The tournament which was scheduled to start on March 29 was earlier postponed to April 15 due to the first phase of the Indian lockdown.

