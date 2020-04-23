Virat Kohli's Consistency Brings The Best Out Of Me: Delhi Capitals Star Kagiso Rabada

South African cricketer Kagiso Rabada has praised Indian captain Virat Kohli for pushing him to give his best on the cricket field and also said that he has the utmost respect for the dynamic batsman. Kagiso Rabada and Virat Kohli have had many battles on the field when India and South Africa have clashed against each other.

Kagiso Rabada reveals the others cricketers he likes besides Virat Kohli

In an interview with PTI, Kagiso Rabada was asked to name a cricketer who he respects the most and who has pushed him to give it his best on the field. The cricketer, in reply, said that looking at the ODI format, he would say RCB skipper Virat Kohli is the most consistent performer. Rabada also called Virat Kohli as the consistent player in Test cricket as well.

Speaking about other cricketers, Kagiso Rabada said that he even likes the work of England all-rounder Ben Stokes, Australia's Steve Smith and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

Kagiso Rabda's journey in international cricket

Kagiso Rabada's journey in international cricket has been impressive. The 24-year-old pacer has taken 197 wickets in 43 Tests and has picked up 117 ODI wickets from 75 matches in the ODI format. Coming to the T20I format, Kagiso Rabada has taken 30 wickets from 24 T20I internationals. In the Indian Premier League, Rabada has played 18 games and taken 31 wickets.

IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada the wrecker-in-chief for Delhi Capitals

Earlier, the ICC had reported that Kagiso Rabada had suffered a groin strain which was confirmed by Cricket South Africa's chief medical officer. The report mentioned that the pacer will take approximately four weeks to recover from his injury. Now that the IPL 2020 has been postponed until further notice, the coronavirus lockdown gives Kagiso Rabada ample time to recover from his injury.

Kagiso Rabada has been the Delhi Capitals go-to pacer, helping the team get some important wins under their belt. In 2019, Rabada took 25 wickets in just 12 matches and was second only to CSK's Imran Tahir in the race for the Purple Cap.

