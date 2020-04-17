Shikhar Dhawan Comically Dances On 'Daddy Cool' With Son Zoravar; Watch Video

Team India batsman Shikhar Dhawan certainly knows how to entertain fans both on and off the field. With no cricket action taking place untill further notice, Shikhar Dhawan is enjoying every bit of time with his family. The dashing left-hander has been quite active on social media during the forced break by posting videos of him washing clothes to playing and training with his kids at home. On Thursday, the Delhi Capitals star took to Instagram and posted a dancing video along with his son.

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan Admits To 'Mardon Waali Feeling' After Scoring WC 2019 Ton Vs Australia

Shikhar Dhawan's hilarious dance steps with son Zorawar

In the latest video, Shikhar Dhawan son Zorawar and the player himself can be dancing on a popular Bollywood song Daddy Cool sung by music director Anu Malik. Here's the entire video -

Prior to this, Shikhar Dhawan had also posted a dance video alongwith his wife Ayesha, where the couple recreated an act from the popular Bollywood song Dhal gaya din, ho gayi shaam from the movie Hamjoli.

Also Read: 'IPL 2020 Suspended Till Further Notice, To Commence Only When Safe': BCCI Confirms

IPL: Shikhar Dhawan to not play for Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan will not play for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 after the BCCI decided to suspend the tournament following extended India lockdown due to coronavirus. The Delhi Capitals had acquired the opening batsman from the Sunrisers Hyderabad in a trade deal in 2019. Shikhar Dhawan has so far played 159 IPL matches and scored 4,579 runs.

Also Read: Delhi Capitals Star Alex Carey Confident Australia Will Win T20 World Cup If It Happens

The IPL 2020 was earlier suspended before March 29 due to the coronavirus outbreak, which led to the India lockdown. The tournament was then rescheduled for April 15 start, but now with the second phase of the India lockdown underway, the BCCI decided to suspend the IPL event for the safety of players.

Also Read: Who Owns Delhi Capitals? Initial Investment, Change Of Ownership And Current Brand Value

(IMAGE: SHIKHAR DHAWAN / INSTAGRAM)