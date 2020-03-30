Delhi Capitals Owners Confirm ₹100 Crore Donation To PM Cares Fund For Fighting COVID-19

The news that IPL 2020 is most likely to be cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has been doing the rounds on social media since Monday morning. There have been calls for support from various factions of the Indian society as the number of coronavirus positive cases keep rising daily. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of the Prime Minister's Relief Fund by the name of 'PM Cares' which has received a lot of donations from businessmen, celebrities, students and industrialists.

IPL 2020 most likely to be cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru FC owners JSW pledge ₹100 crore to PM Cares Fund

Chairman of the @TheJSWGroup and chairperson of @JSWFoundation Papa @sajjanjindal and Ma @SangitaSJindal have decided to increase the @TheJSWGroup contribution to @narendramodi ji’s PM - CARES to Rs 100 crores - more to come.Proud to be a JSWite, proud to be Indian - JAI HIND pic.twitter.com/sqW5ceWXsi — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) March 29, 2020

Delhi Capitals and Bengaluru FC owners - JSW - have pledged to donate ₹100 crore to the Prime Minister's relief fund. Delhi Capitals had strengthened their squad in the auction that was held earlier. Shreyas Iyer was set to lead Delhi Capitals this season as well. However, he might have to wait for another year to guide Delhi Capitals to the trophy as IPL 2020 is most likely to be suspended due to the coronavirus threat.

Prime Minister's Relief Fund

PM Narendra Modi thanks Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal for the significant contribution during coronavirus pandemic

I am extremely proud of our industrial leaders, who are rising to the occasion and contributing towards a healthy India.



Thank you to @TheJSWGroup. The poorest of the poor will benefit from their remarkable gesture. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/YjzSiPCLpo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2020

