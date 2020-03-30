The Debate
Delhi Capitals Owners Confirm ₹100 Crore Donation To PM Cares Fund For Fighting COVID-19

Cricket News

Despite the cancellation of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals owners - Jindal Steel Works (JSW) - have donated ₹100 crore to the PM Cares Fund amid coronavirus pandemic.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Delhi Capitals

The news that IPL 2020 is most likely to be cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has been doing the rounds on social media since Monday morning. There have been calls for support from various factions of the Indian society as the number of coronavirus positive cases keep rising daily. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of the Prime Minister's Relief Fund by the name of 'PM Cares' which has received a lot of donations from businessmen, celebrities, students and industrialists. 

Also Read | Mary Kom donates 1 month's salary worth ₹100,000 to Prime Minister's Relief Fund

IPL 2020 most likely to be cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

Also Read | Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma donate undisclosed amount to Prime Minister's Relief Fund

Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru FC owners JSW pledge ₹100 crore to PM Cares Fund

Also Read | IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan urges fans to follow his lead by donating to Prime Minister's Relief Fund

Delhi Capitals and Bengaluru FC owners - JSW - have pledged to donate ₹100 crore to the Prime Minister's relief fund. Delhi Capitals had strengthened their squad in the auction that was held earlier. Shreyas Iyer was set to lead Delhi Capitals this season as well. However, he might have to wait for another year to guide Delhi Capitals to the trophy as IPL 2020 is most likely to be suspended due to the coronavirus threat.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Steve Smith likely to lose out on ₹12.5 crore deal for second time since 2018

Prime Minister's Relief Fund 

PM Narendra Modi thanks Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal for the significant contribution during coronavirus pandemic

Also Read | IPL 2020 cancellation unlikely to make MS Dhoni retire from cricket: Brad Hogg

First Published:
COMMENT
