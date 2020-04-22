Ajinkya Rahane Hits 105* Vs Current IPL Team Delhi Capitals On Apr 22, 2019; Watch Video

Wednesday marked the first anniversary of Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane smashing his highest IPL score against the Delhi Capitals at Jaipur. Ajinkya Rahane's first IPL hundred came in the IPL 2012 and it took him seven years to get to the milestone again. Have a look at the beautiful knock which was played on April 22, 2019.

Ajinkya Rahane smashes 105* against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019

The Rajasthan Royals were hosting the Delhi Capitals in Jaipur for Match 40 of IPL 2019. The Delhi Capitals had looked strong and the Rajasthan Royals needed a victory to strengthen their chances to make the playoffs. Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bowl first at Jaipur and Sanju Samson opened the RR innings along with Ajinkya Rahane.

While Samson perished quickly, Ajinkya Rahane held his end and gave signs of his peak form when he caressed the Delhi bowlers for easy boundaries and unconventional sixes. Rahane stitched a vital 130-run partnership with captain Steve Smith and did the bulk of the scoring for the Royals. He reached his fifty and punched the air as he acknowledged his team and the support staff. Rahane kept accelerating and on his 58th ball, he ran a risky two to get to the hundred mark for the second time in his IPL career. Here are the highlights for his knock.

(Footage courtesy: BCCI)

Ajinkya Rahane traded to Delhi Capitals, IPL postponed due to India lockdown

Due to Rahane's fantastic 105*, the Rajasthan Royals could post a total of 191 but the total was too less for Rishabh Pant's brilliance with the bat. The Capitals ended up chasing down the total with four balls to go and Rajasthan suffered an unnerving loss. The Capitals ended up making their first playoffs since 2012 and Rajasthan ended the tournament in the seventh spot. Ahead of the 2020 IPL Auctions, Ajinkya Rahane was ironically traded to the Delhi Capitals. The IPL is currently suspended due to the India lockdown.

