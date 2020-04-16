Ishant Sharma Calls Rishabh Pant 'toughest Batsman To Bowl To' In Delhi Capitals Nets

Ishant Sharma has established himself as one of the most dependable bowlers in the Indian bowling line-up over the last decade. Sharma has also had a very impressive outing in the IPL during his stints in different teams. Over the years, Sharma has played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rising Pune Supergiant, Kings XI Punjab and now Delhi Capitals. In his 89 IPL matches, Sharma has taken 72 wickets.

Ishant Sharma made the most of the coronavirus lockdown as he answered some interesting questions that his fans threw at him. The Delhi Capitals uploaded Ishant Sharma's Q&A session on Twitter and the entire video contained some interesting details about the bowler. When asked about the batsman he finds the hardest to bowl to, Ishant Sharma talked about Rishabh Pant.

While Sharma said that most batsmen in the Delhi Capitals lineup do not bother him too much, RIshabh Pant is way different in that aspect. Sharma hilariously reflected on how Pant does not have a plan about his hitting and can do so anywhere at anytime. Sharma also mentioned how Rishabh Pant could hit him on his head too without any fear or care of the world.

Ishant Sharma also talked about some other topics in his Q&A. The pacer revealed that his bowling inspiration is Australian legend Glenn McGrath. He also revealed the bond that he shares with Indian captain Virat Kohli. Sharma talked about how Kohli and him shared the dressing room since their Under 17s days and therefore, share a tight bond with each other. Here is the full Q&A.

Here's @ImIshant tackling the bouncers thrown at him by you, with relative ease we must say! 😉#AskIshant #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/IYakp8neUs — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from Home🏠) (@DelhiCapitals) April 15, 2020

Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer were among the stars who were about to take the field for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020. The team was also set to play home to Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis. The BCCI currently has the IPL 2020 postponed indefinitely to curb the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

