Delhi Capitals Pacer Avesh Khan Satisfied After Distributing Food To Migrant Workers

The cricketing activities all across the world have come to a standstill in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Several bilateral series, as well as the much-awaited IPL 2020, were either postponed or called off. Cricketers are quarantined currently due to the lockdown in the country, which has given them a lot of free time to spend.

A lot of prominent cricketers have come forward and done their bit by donating in the fight against the pandemic. They have also urged people to follow the guidelines laid by the government amidst the India lockdown. The likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma among others have donated to the PM's Relief Fund. Another cricketer who has joined the bandwagon is Delhi Capitals young pacer Avesh Khan.

Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan helps migrant workers by distributing food

Avesh Khan was disheartened to see the plight of the migrant workers due to the coronavirus pandemic and extended a helping hand to them. Migrant workers have suffered massively during the pandemic situation. With all the transport facilities shut, some of them have left on foot to their homes while others are trying to make their way to their hometown with the best possible resources available.

Now, the Delhi Capitals pacer has also joined the citizens who are trying to help the migrant workers by distributing food to them. While speaking to The Times of India, Avesh Khan said that they have been watching the plight of migrant workers. He added it’s heartbreaking, to say the least. Avesh Khan further said that when he learned that his friend Arbaaz Khan and his elder brother Imran, and his father’s friend Rahul Jain are distributing food, he decided to join them. Avesh Khan went on to say that he felt a lot of satisfaction in distributing food to the workers.

The Delhi Capitals youngster said that they saw children sitting on top of trucks in the sizzling heat. Avesh Khan added that as soon as trucks stopped at the toll gate, they requested if anyone had something to eat. Avesh Khan further said that whatever eatables they had, it was all finished in just 45 minutes. He mentioned that he is proud to have witnessed so many people helping them with food and other essentials and hoped that the workers get to their homes soon.

The COVID-19 toll in India crossed 1,07,000 with more than 3,300 people falling prey to the deadly virus. The third phase of the India lockdown ended on May 17. However, with the situation in the country not improving, the government decided to extend the India lockdown till May 31.

IMAGE COURTESY: INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE TWITTER