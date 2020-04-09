Delhi Capitals Owners Offer Full Hospital Ward With 90 Beds For COVID-19 Fight In Bellary

In the wake of the recent coronavirus pandemic, sportspersons and other celebrities have been seen coming forward to assist in India's fight by contributing to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund as well as the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of different states. A business conglomerate that has gone out of their way to help in combating this deadly virus materially is the JSW Group. Another charitable act of theirs was confirmed by the co-owner of the company, Parth Jindal on Wednesday.

JSW Group's generous gesture to help coronavirus patients

JSW Group recently converted one of the wards of the Jindal Sanjeevani Hospital in Bellary into a COVID-19 ward with 90 beds and all the requisite equipment and handed it over to the district authorities. The co-owner of JSW Group, Parth Jindal took to Twitter to laud the JSW Foundation team and said that he was extremely proud of their contribution. It is worth noting that JSW has also made Bellary the home of its sprawling, state-of-the-art sports institute called the Inspire Institute of Sport. Let's take a look at his tweet.

Extremely proud of the @JSWFoundation team and the team of Jindal Sanjeevani hospital that have converted one entire ward into COVID 19 ward with 90 beds and all the requisite equipment and handed over to the district authorities - well done team @TheJSWGroup @SangitaSJindal pic.twitter.com/68ctsakN31 — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) April 8, 2020

Donation to Prime Minister's Relief Fund

On March 29, Parth Jindal, who is also the owner of the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, took to Twitter for announcing that the JSW Group had donated ₹100 crore to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund. In a media statement made by the company, the Delhi Capitals owner said that each of their employees are committed to donating a minimum of a single day’s salary to fight against the nationwide crisis caused by the highly-contagious coronavirus. JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal recently said that with Prime Minister's Relief Fund, they are dedicated in aiding the Indian government to deal against coronavirus.

IMAGE COURTESY: PARTH JINDAL TWITTER