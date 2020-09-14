Delhi Capitals Recall Special Rishabh Pant Song, Mock Tim Paine's 'babysitting' Sledge

Rishabh Pant is currently in the United Arab Emirates training with the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2020. After scoring 488 runs in 16 innings last year, the wicketkeeper-batsman will be looking to improve on his tally in the IPL 2020. The cricketer will be expected to play a crucial role in the middle order, as he will be tasked to play the finisher’s role efficiently throughout the competition.

Delhi Capitals, who will take on Kings XI Punjab in the second match of the IPL 2020, have been regularly sharing pictures and videos from the team’s training sessions. In one of their recent posts featuring Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals also made a reference to the player's performance during India’s tour of Australia in 2018/19, while mocking Australian cricketer Tim Paine’s memorable ‘babysitting' sledge.

Delhi Capitals’ song for Rishabh Pant

The team posted a picture of Rishabh Pant batting in the nets on social media, where the cricketer is seen slogging at a ball in the nets. Opening batsman Prithvi Shaw and coach Ricky Ponting are also visible in the background, admiring the cricketer’s shot. Along with the picture, Delhi Capitals wrote the lyrics of the memorable song which got famous after Tim Paine’s ‘babysitting' comment.

After Delhi Capitals posted the picture online, several fans reacted to it. Many fans pointed out Ricky Ponting’s expression, as they wrote that the Australian seems to be happy with Rishabh Pant’s performance in the nets. Recently, Rishabh Pant had talked about how Ricky Ponting gives him a free hand to do what he wants on the field. Several other fans also expressed their excitement about seeing Rishabh Pant in the IPL 2020, as they predicted that the Delhi Capitals cricketer will be the ‘Orange Cap’ winner in the competition.

Rishabh Pant song originated in 2018/19 season

The song shared for Rishabh Pant by Delhi Capitals online isn’t anything new, with the lyrics going viral during India’s tour of Australia in 2018/19. The fan group ‘Bharat Army’ were the first ones to sing the song, with the song making its debut during the Sydney Test. The song which talks about everything from Rishabh Pant’s batting to his babysitting skills was in response to the iconic banter he had indulged in with Australian Test captain Tim Paine during the series. Notably, Tim Paine had asked Rishabh Pant to babysit his kids during one of the matches, with the Indian cricketer taking the jibe in good spirit as he later shared a picture of himself with Paine’s family online.

Image Credits: Delhi Capitals Twitter