IPL 2020 Teams Designated Special Emojis In 7 Different Languages By Twitter This Season

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is an absolute extravaganza for cricket fans. All the franchises of the cash-rich league enjoy a massive fanbase and the same loyalty reflects on social media as well during the competition. Twitter India has come up with a new initiative for the IPL 2020 to add a new flavour to all the social media mentions and banter surrounding the IPL 2020 and its franchises. The micro-blogging site has introduced special IPL team emojis in 7 different languages for the IPL 2020.

Twitter India announces special IPL team emojis for IPL 2020

The special IPL team emojis will also double-up as new hashtags for all the 8 franchises for the IPL 2020. An interesting addition for the new hashtags is the inclusion of local languages as well for the respective teams. With the Indian T-20 carnival just around the corner, this seems to be a welcome addition from Twitter's end. The company shared the new IPL team emojis on its India handle.

Presenting the new #IPL2020 Twitter emojis👇Which team are you backing? Tell us with an emoji. pic.twitter.com/exsDfIBEoU — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) September 13, 2020

IPL Schedule: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2020 opener

According to the recently announce IPL schedule, Mumbai Indians will face MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the opening clash of the tournament on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Compared to the regular 8 pm IST start, the games will start half an hour earlier in the upcoming edition. The afternoon matches are set to begin at 3:30 PM IST while the evening games will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

After the tournament opener on Saturday, Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah, while the venues for playoffs will be announced later.

The scheduled 56 league matches will go on until November 4, post which the top four teams on the table will qualify for the playoffs. The first qualifier is set to be played on November 5, while the eliminator will be played on November 6. The second qualifier will be played on November 8, while the prestigious finale is set for November 10.

