IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Share 'leaked Footage' Of Prithvi Shaw’s Leg Spin | Watch

As IPL 2020 is just around the corner, teams have been training and preparing across three host cities in UAE. In the same spirit, Delhi Capitals’ young gun Prithvi Shaw tried to go an extra mile in the nets by rolling his arm over for some gentle leg-breaks. While sharing the video on Twitter, the official account of Delhi Capitals’ termed the unlikely development as a ‘footage from an alternate universe’. As per reports, Shaw, who can be seen bowling, also tasted some success as the batsman who launched his loopy delivery into the sky was apparently caught somewhere in the deep.

Shaw is an opening batsman for Delhi and he has scored 598 runs from 25 matches at 23.92 and a strike rate of 141.03. He is likely to team up with Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the order. The Delhi Capitals’ is coached by former Australian captain Ricky Ponting and it will be led by Shreyas Iyer.

The Capitals had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners-up CSK in Qualifier 2. At the same time, a new look Delhi franchise (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils till the 2018 edition) had also made it to the playoffs for the first time after seven years. The Shreyas Iyer-led young side, which is yet to win the IPL, will hope to lay their hands on the silverware this year.

IPL 2020: All you need to know

Coming back to IPL, this season will be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on the day of Diwali. This will be the third time that the IPL will be held outside India (after 2009, and, 2014 editions) and at the same time, it will also be the second occasion after 2009 where all the IPL matches will be played abroad.

With just two weeks remaining for the 13th edition of the IPL to kickstart, Chairman Brijesh Patel has confirmed that the schedule for this season will be released on Sunday. Several changes are expected to be made in the previously released schedule of the tournament when it was slated to be played in India. Since the Chennai Super Kings were forced to extend their quarantine due to 13 members being infected by the coronavirus, it is likely that the MS Dhoni-led side will not face Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the tournament, as per the previous schedule.

