IPL 2020: Cummins Happy With Safety Measures Amid COVID Scare, Says 'players Feel Safe'

The most expensive overseas player in IPL history, Pat Cummins has expressed that he has got 'no worries' in terms of safety during the IPL 2020 in UAE amid the COVID pandemic. The Coronavirus threat already looms over the cash-rich tournament as 13 members of the CSK franchise tested positive last week. However, Cummins has exuded confidence in the 'huge' measures taken by the organizers to protect the tournament, adding that the players 'feel really safe'.

Cummins, who is yet to join the Kolkata Knight Riders in the UAE, said in a press conference, "In terms of safety, I have got no worries at all, hearing about the length that they have gone to protect the tournament, the players, staff, it is huge. Here in England too, no stones have been left unturned, we feel really safe and I am sure that it is going to be the same in the UAE as well from whatever I have heard." The speedster is currently in England with the Australian squads for the ongoing T20 series.

“I know it is going to be a bit different to what an IPL normally feels like, but I hope the cricket is the same,” he added.

The KKR speedster also expressed a bit of concern over the hot and humid conditions in the UAE. “I have played in the UAE when it is super hot and that is a nightmare, so we will see. I do not know exactly how hot and humid it is now,” Cummins said.

IPL 2020 in UAE

The cash-rich tournament, which was earlier postponed, has been moved to the UAE due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India. The tournament is all set to start on September 19 while the final will be played on November 10. The BCCI has already issued an SOP for the tournament and has also allowed COVID-19 replacement during the tournament. Recently, Dream11 acquired the title sponsorship rights for IPL 2020 for a whopping amount of Rs 220 crore after Vivo's exit. This year's edition will also feature COVID replacements that have been allowed by the governing body in view of the pandemic. The schedule of the tournament will be released on September 6.

KKR 2020 squad

Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Praveen Tambe, Nikhil Naik

