Delhi Capitals Star Marcus Stoinis Considers Benched Indian Players More Talented Than Him

The Test, Amazon Prime Video's latest docu-series which features Australian cricket's journey from the lows of the Newlands ball-tampering scandal in 2018 to the highs of the Ashes win in 2019, was recently released. Delhi Capitals star Marcus Stoinis, who featured in Australia's five-match ODI tour to India in 2019, praised the Indian cricket culture and said that the team's energy is unmatched. In a brutally honest assessment, Stoinis added that many players who are not featuring in the Indian team were more talented than him.

IPL postponed: Delhi Capitals star Marcus Stoinis believes players not playing in the Indian team are way more talented than him

India faced off against Australia in a five-match ODI series at home. After leading the series 2-0, India botched up their advantage to concede the series 2-3 in the visitors' favour. Marcus Stoinis, who was part of the Australian squad, said that he loved playing in India and they are the best team in the world. The all-rounder, who will feature for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020, said that the fringe players who don't make it to the Indian team are more talented than him. Marcus Stoinis said that there is unmatched energy for cricket in India and there is no way one can rock up there and not be motivated to play.

IPL postponed: Marcus Stoinis to play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

Delhi Capitals snapped up Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for a whopping ₹4.8 crore. Stoinis has had a sub-par IPL career so far, with stints at Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, Delhi Capitals would hope that the hard-hitting all-rounder can repeat some of his BBL 2019-20 heroics where Stoinis finished as the highest run-getter of the tournament. In 17 innings, Marcus Stoinis scored 705 runs, the most in a BBL season, helping Melbourne Stars reach the final of the tournament.

IPL postponed: Australian stars could miss out on IPL 2020 due to government advisory

Australian cricketers could miss out on IPL 2020 after the Australian government announced a 'do not travel overseas blanket' ban to prevent further spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Delhi Capitals, who have hired the services of Australia stars Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey, would hope that the duo can make it to the tournament. The IPL 2020 was scheduled to kick start on March 29, but the coronavirus pandemic saw the competition delayed to April 15 and it could be pushed further if the situation doesn't resolve.

