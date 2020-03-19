MS Dhoni Spotted Riding Superbike At Ranchi Traffic Signal By Fans; Watch Video

With the IPL 2020 postponed until April 15 and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cancelling all training sessions, former India captain MS Dhoni returned to his hometown Ranchi. The CSK skipper has been seen spending some quality time in Ranchi, playing badminton, riding bikes while also spending time with his family and pet dogs. MS Dhoni was spotted recently spotted riding a Superbike in Ranchi and was flocked by his fans as he waited for the signal to turn green.

IPL postponed: MS Dhoni spotted riding his bike in Ranchi after IPL 2020 postponement

MS Dhoni, who will lead CSK in the upcoming IPL 2020, was spotted in Ranchi riding his bike. Dhoni is known for his love for bikes and the 2011 World Cup-winning captain is enjoying the extended time he has with his beloved machines. The CSK skipper was surrounded by fans as he waited for the signal to turn green in Ranchi. Dhoni sported a trademark camouflage helmet, showcasing his love for the Indian army.

IPL postponed: MS Dhoni enjoying some quality time with his pet dogs amidst IPL 2020 postponement

In another video shared by MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi, the former India skipper can be seen spending some quality time his pet dogs. Dhoni can be seen relaxing on a couch at his Ranchi home and relaxing with his pet. Sakshi had also posted an Instagram story urging MS Dhoni park his bikes at proper spots in the house.

Thala Dhoni spends some relaxing time with his dearest buddy.



Pet Therapy is his secret stress buster theory!😉💛😇#Dhoni #WhistlePodu @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/HTGyNcNIwh — Whistle Podu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) March 16, 2020

IPL postponed: IPL 2020 critical to MS Dhoni's future

The IPL 2020 will see MS Dhoni in action for the first time since India's semi-final loss to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final. Dhoni, who is in the final stages of career, would look at the T20 World Cup scheduled later in the year as his final frontier and the IPL 2020 could play a huge role in him making the squad. The former India skipper had a stellar season with the bat in IPL 2019, scoring 416 runs in just 12 innings, scoring three half-centuries at a strike rate of 134.62.

