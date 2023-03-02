WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Announce 6-time World Cup Winner As Captain Of WPL Team

With the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) season set to commence two days from now, all the 5 teams have announced their captains. While Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz, Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bangalore had already announced the names of their skipper after the auction, it was Delhi Capitals who waited till the 11th hour to make the final announcement about their captain. And now finally the Capitals have come up with a name and it is none other than the legendary Australian Captain Meg Lanning.

While according to experts Meg Lanning was from the start certain to lead the Capitals' side, however, the time the DC franchise took led to the emergence of some doubts. But all the speculations are now over as Delhi capitals have made the final announcement.

Before giving the ultimate update about their captain Delhi Capitals gave a major hint about theircaptain to be.

WPL 2023 captains of all 5 teams

With Lanning's announcement, the captaincy aspect of all the teams is clear. Here's the list of all the captains.