Delhi Coach Mohammad Kaif Eyes Battle With Chennai, Gives Update On Ashwin & Ishant Injury

Ahead of the mighty clash against MS Dhoni-led Chennai, Delhi coach Mohammad Kaif expressed that it is going to be a completely different game compared to last year. Kaif's remarks come as Chennai was the only team in the IPL 2019 that Delhi failed to defeat. The former Indian cricketer added that Delhi has a completely different squad this year and expressed confidence in the squad to perform better.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Kaif spoke about Marcus Stoinis' inclusion to the squad, pitches in the UAE, and also about Ashwin's injury. Speaking about Stonis, Kaif said, "Marcus is very experienced. If situations demand, he might go up the order. We have the options, he can float. We needed someone like him."

READ | Former Australian Cricketer Dean Jones Dies Of Heart Attack In Mumbai

'Lots of fast bowling at the moment'

The Delhi coach also opined that the pitches in UAE are completely different from those in India which is why the statistics will fail to have a say in decisions during the tournament. He added that players will have to assess the conditions and take a call accordingly highlighting that the dew not playing a significant factor in the game. Kaif opined that the par score at Dubai and Abu Dhabi is somewhere between 160-70, however, a high-scoring match is expected in Sharjah due to shorter boundaries.

READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Top Wicket-takers: Mohammad Shami Needs 2 Wickets To Beat Curran, Ngidi

"Lots of fast bowling at the moment. Trying to pick wickets with the hardball and accordingly, spinners are being brought. There's grass on the pitch and that's been the tactic so far. India is totally different. Because of the conditions," Kaif said when asked of the role of pacers in the tournament so far.

Giving an update on Ishant Sharma and Ravi Ashwin's injury, Kaif said that the team will take a call on the speedster's availability today and that he had a run yesterday. On the other hand, speaking of Ashwin, he said that the offie will be practicing today and is being monitored closely. However, a call on his availability has not been taken yet. Delhi face Chennai in their second match of the season on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium.

READ | Veterans Unhappy With Chennai's Batting Order Against Rajasthan, Slam MS Dhoni's Captaincy

READ | IPL 2020: Netizens Left In Awe As 'Ro SuperHit Sharma' Clobbers 200th IPL Six Vs Kolkata