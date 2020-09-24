Dream11 IPL 2020 Top Wicket-takers: Mohammad Shami Needs 2 Wickets To Beat Curran, Ngidi

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with KL Rahul-led Punjab taking on Virat Kohli’s Bangalore in the sixth match of the ongoing tournament. The match is scheduled to commence at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday, September 24. The much-awaited Punjab vs Bangalore match poses an ideal opportunity for Punjab pacer Mohammad Shami to become the leading wicket-taker of the season.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 6 Punjab Vs Bangalore Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Dubai

Mohammad Shami, Sam Curran in race for Dream11 IPL top wicket takers honours

Punjab opened their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign on September 20 with a game against Delhi. While the KL Rahul-led side lost the nail-biting affair in the Super Over, Mohammad Shami wrecked Delhi’s batting line-up with figures of 3-15 off his four overs. He claimed the wickets of Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer and Delhi’s captain Shreyas Iyer himself. Mohammad Shami is currently placed third on the list of Dream11 IPL top wicket takers with three wickets.

Chennai pacers Sam Curran and Lungi Ngidi occupy the two first two spots in the updated Dream11 IPL top wicket takers list with four wickets each. However, both pacers have had the advantage of playing an additional game this season due to Chennai’s two fixtures so far. Interestingly, apart from Mohammad Shami, Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has also taken three wickets and will also get an opportunity to make his mark in the list in the upcoming game.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 6 Punjab Vs Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Mohammad Lead Head-to-head

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mohammad Shami’s 3-15 against Delhi, watch video

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Mohammad Shami's Fiery Spell Impresses Netizens As The Pacer Rattles Delhi's Top-order

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab vs Bangalore live streaming details

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Punjab vs Bangalore live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Thursday, September 24. For Punjab vs Bangalore live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

Punjab vs Bangalore live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Punjab vs Bangalore live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Steve Smith Gets Reprieve On 51 After Sam Curran Spills An Easy Catch

For all coverages related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can go to our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: IPLT20.com