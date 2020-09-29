Hyderabad Vs Delhi: How Fans Reacted To Kane Williamson's Comeback Knock Of 41

The Hyderabad side has not made an ideal start to their Deam11 IPL 2020 campaign, having faced defeats in their first two games. The think tank went back to the drawing board ahead of their clash against Delhi and introduced a few changes to strengthen their combination. Kane Williamson, who missed out the opening matches for the franchise, was included in the playing 11 as he was deemed fit for Hyderabad vs Delhi.

Alongside Jonny Bairstow, David Warner ensured that their team got off to a healthy start after being put in to bat first by Shreyas Iyer. With Amit Mishra dismissing Warner and Manish Pandey in quick succession, it was Kane Williamson's turn to play a handy innings to ensure his team finished well. The New Zealand captain certainly did not disappoint as smashed a quick-fire 41 off just 26 deliveries in his first match of Dream11 IPL 2020.

Dream11 IPL 2020 Hyderabad vs Delhi live: Kane Williamson impresses with gritty 41

Kane Williamson looked at ease despite returning to cricket after a long break and was timing the ball sublimely. Williamson demonstrated that power-hitting is not a pre-requisite to make an impact in a T20 contest, but efficient running between the wickets and finding gaps can deal an equal amount of damage. Netizens applauded Kane Williamson's gutsy knock as they showered praise on the 30-year-old.

Love watching Kane Williamson bossing it in a T20. It is like going to a nightclub and seeing one of your old teachers raging it up on the dance floor. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) September 29, 2020

Kane Williamson played after a long and just shocked the whole bowling line up of DC. pic.twitter.com/sLMC1Rz1Qw — Gopi Bahu (@kokilakibahu) September 29, 2020

Kane Williamson is a solid batsman & absolutely a class act. SRH middle order looks in a much better shape now. #DCvSRH — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) September 29, 2020

Kane proved once again that why he is the one of the best batsman of world

Kane Williamson pic.twitter.com/VXDeaARiZq — Roopam Anurag (@Mohitra39081617) September 29, 2020

Me watching Kane Williamson after a long time: pic.twitter.com/dgEUXp503i — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) September 29, 2020

Kane Williamson probably Sunrises Hyderabad's best batsman against real pace! The way he's developed himself in T20 cricket is remarkable. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 29, 2020

Everything is beautiful about this player Completely fantastic 💯💯 Kane Williamson pic.twitter.com/aanjrrWkCb — Akshit Khubber (@AkshitKhubber) September 29, 2020

There were certain apprehensions on Kane Williamson's batting position during the Hyderabad vs Delhi with speculations that he might come at number 3 ahead of Manish Pandey. However, the team persisted with Pandey at #3, where he has been spectacular for the side. Williamson was sent in after a couple of wickets fell and he duly guided his team to a competitive total on the Abu Dhabi wicket, which seems to be a little slow in nature.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad IPL fixtures

Hyderabad has been one of the most consistent teams in the tournament. Although the team does not have a healthy record in the UAE, they have a strong squad on paper which can deliver on any given day irrespective of the conditions. It remains to be seen whether that versatality will result in a victory vs Shreyas Iyer's side.

Image Source: Kane Williamson / Instagram

