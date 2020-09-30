Hyderabad's Maiden Dream11 IPL 2020 Win Leaves Chennai Rock Bottom, Fans Take A Swipe

David Warner's Hyderabad defeated Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi by 15 runs in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The match, played on Tuesday, September 29, was contested at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The result of the recently-concluded Hyderabad vs Delhi Dream11 IPL 2020 game also enabled David Warner's side to register their opening points of the season.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Scorecard of Hyderabad vs Delhi game

.@SunRisers register their first win of #Dream11IPL 2020 as they beat #DelhiCapitals by 15 runs in Match 11



A look at the Match Summary below 👇#DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/OWyZdkhenD — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 29, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Impact of Hyderabad vs Delhi on IPL points table

Hyderabad, previously placed at the bottom of the IPL points table, jumped up to No. 6 after their 15-run win over Delhi. Interestingly, three-time winners and last year’s runners-up Chennai are now languishing at the bottom owing to their two defeats in three matches. The recent changes in the Dream11 IPL 2020 standings has seemingly provoked fans of other franchises to take a swipe at the MS Dhoni-led side for their lacklustre form this season.

CSK at the bottom of points table 😭 pic.twitter.com/8m9mKKSSez — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 29, 2020

CSK Bottom Table Team 😭 — C A P T A I N (@ViratKohlisEra) September 29, 2020

What a match #SRHvDC first win to @SunRisers in @IPL 2020 seeing csk for the first time at the bottom — Aadithya12 (@i_aadithya12) September 29, 2020

CSK at no.8. Hasn't happened before in the history of IPL. Yes, there are chinks in the armour, but I'm sure we'll find a way to come out of this rut. #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/dMsiryjIfZ — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) September 29, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Delhi recap

Prior to the match, Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field first. Hyderabad openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow started cautiously before unleashing a sequence of boundaries in their 77-run stand. Comeback man Kane Williamson scored 41 from 26 balls and some hits from Abdul Samad enabled Hyderabad to compile 162-4 in their 20 overs.

In response, Delhi’s run chase began on a faltering note as they lost 3 wickets for 62 in 11.3 overs. Rishabh Pant’s run-a-ball 27 came to an end when they required an additional 46 runs for win off 20 balls. Rashid Khan’s dazzling spell of 3-14, coupled with a brilliant yorker display from the Hyderabad pacers in the death overs handed them their first win and Delhi their first defeat of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season.

