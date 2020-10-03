Delhi Vs Kolkata: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant Power Delhi To Season's Highest Total

Shreyas Iyer's Delhi compiled a massive 228-4 off their 20 overs against Kolkata at the high-scoring Sharjah venue. Much to the chagrin of the Kolkata bowlers including veterans Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine, the Delhi batsmen displayed an entertaining 20-over exhibition of batting en route to posting the highest total of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. After Prithvi Shaw’s sensational 66 at the top of the order, captain Shreyas Iyer provided the finishing touches to the innings with a burst of boundaries in the death overs.

Delhi vs Kolkata: Shreyas Iyer powers Delhi to Dream11 IPL 2020 highest total

After losing the toss and being put in to bat first, Delhi openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan fired early with a 56-run opening stand before the end of the powerplay. Dhawan became the first batsman to depart after he scored an entertaining 26 off just 16 balls. His dismissal was followed by Shreyas Iyer’s sparkling 38-ball effort as the hard-hitting right-hander ended up scoring an unbeaten 88.

Prithvi Shaw scored 66 runs from just 41 balls and his innings was fuelled by four boundaries and as many sixes. Skipper Iyer himself was nearing a well-deserved ton at one stage, although he remained stranded at the other end for most of the final over of the Delhi innings. Apart from blazing fifties from Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer, dashing wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant powered his side to 228-4 with an entertaining, boundary-filled 17-ball 38.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi vs Kolkata live updates

At the time of publishing, Kolkata reached 59-1 after 6 overs. With an additional 170 runs required to pull off a remarkable win, opener Shubman Gill (23 off 16 balls) and Nitish Rana (27 off 15 balls) are batting at the crease. Kolkata themselves have a strong middle-order in the form of skipper Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell.

IPL news: Dream11 IPL 2020 stats after first half of Delhi vs Kolkata

Delhi’s 228-4 is now the Dream11 IPL 2020 highest total as it eclipsed Rajasthan’s 226-run effort at the same venue on September 27. Interestingly, every innings played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium this season has witnessed a 200-plus total. Apart from achieving a landmark total of the season, Delhi’s 228-4 is also the 13th highest total in the tournament’s history. Bangalore’s 263-5 from 2013 continues to remains the highest.

