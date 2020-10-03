Delhi Vs Kolkata: Fans Point To 'Class Of 2018' As Nagarkoti And Gill Dismiss Prithvi Shaw

The 16th match of the Dream11 IPL 2020 is underway, with the Delhi outfit taking on the Kolkata team. It was Dinesh Karthik who won the toss, with the skipper opting to bowl first. Just like the past few matches at the venue, the Delhi vs Kolkata encounter is turning out to be a run-fest. It was Delhi opener Prithvi Shaw who set the ball rolling with a quickfire fifty. However, his dismissal brought about an interesting piece of trivia, which cricket fans soon picked up on.

Prithvi Shaw makes quick-fire fifty in Delhi vs Kolkata live

Opening the batting, Delhi opener Prithvi Shaw looked in great touch as he scored his second fifty of Dream11 IPL 2020. Prithvi Shaw showed great technique as he made his way to a solid fifty, ultimately scoring 66 runs off 41 balls. His batting helped Delhi get off to a great start, with Prithvi Shaw’s innings including four fours and sixes each.

Fans point out 2018 connection in Prithvi Shaw dismissal

While Prithvi Shaw was going strong in the Dream11 IPL 2020 match, it was Kolkata bowler Kamlesh Nagakoti who ultimately got the better of him. In the 13th over of the match, Kamlesh Nagarkoti bowled a short ball, which Prithvi Shaw tried to smack for a six. However, Shaw didn’t connect well, with the catch completed at long-on by Shubman Gill.

Prithvi Shaw

caught: Shubman Gill

bowled: Kamalesh Nagarkoti



The class of 2018!!!#DCvKKR — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 3, 2020

Batsman Prithvi Shaw bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Caught by Shubman Gill. All of these three are from 2018 अंडर-19 WC. A nice Gesture😀🤗❤

2018 U19 WC is won by Bharat #IPL @IPL @DelhiCapitals @ShreyasIyer15 @RealShubmanGill @RishabhPant17 #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/fzQjEaJ6dG — लवकुश ठाकुर (@Lovekus112) October 3, 2020

After the dismissal, many fans pointed out how the dismissal included all players from the ‘Class of 2018’. Notably, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill and Kamlesh Nagarkoti, all were part of the U-19 Indian cricket team which won the World Cup in 2018. The side had defeated Australia in the final, with all the three cricketers playing a crucial role in the tournament. After the Dream11 IPL 2020 dismissal, fans took to Twitter to point out the connection, as they said that the future of Indian cricket is in great hands.

Delhi vs Kolkata live streaming: Playing XI

Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra Kolkata: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

Delhi vs Kolkata Dream11 IPL 2020 live streaming: How to watch Delhi vs Kolkata IPL 2020 live in India?

Fans can catch the Delhi vs Kolkata Dream11 IPL 2020 live stream on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans who want to watch the Delhi vs Kolkata live game on television, they can do so on the Star Sports Network. Live updates for the Dream11 IPL 2020 encounter will also be available on Delhi and Kolkata's social media handles as well as Dream11 IPL 2020’s official pages.

