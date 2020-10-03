Dream11 IPL 2020: Netizens Wonder If Sachin Is 3rd Umpire In Bangalore Vs Rajasthan

The 15th match of the Dream11 IPL 2020 is underway, with the Rajasthan outfit taking on the Bangalore team. It was Steve Smith who won the toss in Rajasthan vs Bangalore live, with the skipper electing to bat first in the competition’s first day game. The Rajasthan vs Bangalore live contest hasn’t taken long to serve up its first iconic moment, with the third umpire surprisingly grabbing the headlines this time out.

Multiple third umpire calls during Rajasthan vs Bangalore live

The third umpire for the Rajasthan vs Bangalore game has already been called on duty a couple of times in the match. Third umpire Pashchim Pathak was first called into action to judge whether there was a case of bump ball during Jos Buttler’s dismissal. Later, the umpire was asked to confirm whether Bangalore bowler Yuzvendra Chahal cleanly took the catch which dismissed in-form Rajasthan batsman Sanju Samson.

Fans compare third umpire’s voice to Sachin Tendulkar

Who elso thought PASCHIM PATHAK, the third umpire has same voice like SACHIN TENDULKAR 🤣 #IPL2020 — Mon (@monicas004) October 3, 2020

As has been the case during all Dream11 IPL 2020 matches, viewers can listen to the sound of the third umpire during the live broadcast. However, after the third umpire was called into action during Rajasthan vs Bangalore live, a host of fans hilariously compared the official’s voice to cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar.

During Rajasthan vs Bangalore live, fans were seen making the observation as they hilariously joked that Sachin Tendulkar seems to be officiating the Dream11 IPL 2020 match between the two sides. After several fans made the same observation, many also started sharing comical jokes on the same.

Wait a minute, is Sachin Tendulkar the third umpire in today’s game between #RCBvsRR ??? Sounds like the great for sure 😂 — Amul V Mohan (@amul_mohan) October 3, 2020

The third umpire for #RCBvRR is this man #PaschimPathak and not @sachin_rt . Though he can perfectly dub for the master blaster . pic.twitter.com/hQMagJFjL5 — Kunal Mandekar (@KunalMandekar) October 3, 2020

Rajasthan vs Bangalore live streaming: Playing XI

Rajasthan: Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat

Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa

