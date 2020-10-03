Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 16 Delhi Vs Kolkata Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Sharjah

Shreyas Iyer's Delhi will take on Dinesh Karthik’s Kolkata in the 16th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season on Saturday, October 3. The match will be contested at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Two weeks into the competition, Delhi are placed second on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table while Kolkata are positioned a spot above them at No. 3. Ahead of the much-awaited game, here is a look at the Delhi vs Kolkata weather forecast and Delhi vs Kolkata pitch report.

Dream11 IPL 2020 points table ahead of Delhi vs Kolkata live

A look at the Points Table after Match 14 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/8d4aG9raBd — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 2, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi vs Kolkata weather forecast

The Delhi vs Kolkata weather forecast indicates favourable playing conditions for 40 overs of cricket. According to Accuweather, the temperature during the course of the match is expected to be around 29°C. Meanwhile, humidity levels throughout the match are likely to hover around 69%.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi vs Kolkata pitch report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has proven out to be a high-scoring venue this season. Across all Dream11 IPL 2020 matches played here, the average first innings score has been a staggering 220. As evidenced from the recent match results of the tournament, the captain winning the toss is likely to field first, since Rajasthan chased down Punjab’s 223 in the previous game in Sharjah.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi vs Kolkata live streaming details

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Delhi vs Kolkata live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Saturday, October 3. For Delhi vs Kolkata live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Delhi vs Kolkata live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

Delhi vs Kolkata live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Delhi vs Kolkata live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

