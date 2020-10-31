Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

Delhi Vs Mumbai: Mumbai Secure Top Two Spot With 9-wicket Win With Delhi Humbled Yet Again

The Mumbai outfit won the Delhi vs Mumbai clash by nine wickets with Ishan Kishan starring, as they secured their top two spot in the Dream11 IPL 2020 table.

Written By Wasiq Agha
Last Updated:
Delhi vs Mumbai

The Mumbai outfit secured a top-two position in the Dream11 IPL 2020 table with a comprehensive victory against Delhi. Kieron Pollard’s men put in a complete performance as they stormed to a nine-wicket victory. While the victory means that Mumbai will now have two chances to get to the final, the heavy loss for Delhi means that they still have a lot of work to do to reach the playoffs this season.

Also Read: Mitchell McClenaghan Pokes Fun At Own Franchise Mumbai For Tweet On Jasprit Bumrah

IPL table: Delhi vs Mumbai highlights

After an all-round bowling performance restricted the Delhi outfit to just 110/9, the Mumbai batsmen coasted their way to victory. Openers Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock scored the bulk of the runs, with the duo stitching together 68 for the first wicket. However, Ishan Kishan came into his own after De Kock was dismissed by Nortje, with the youngster scoring an impressive 47-ball 72. Ishan Kishan’s splendid knock included eight fours and three sixes as he ended the game with a six in the 15th over.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah On Song Again, Fans And Pundits In Awe Of "Test Match Like” Spell

None of the Delhi bowlers truly got going in the Delhi vs Mumbai game, with Kagiso Rabada once again struggling in the powerplay. Anrich Nortje was the only bowler who managed to pick a wicket, with all the other bowlers failing to replicate the great showing put on by the Mumbai bowlers in the first innings.

IPL news: Fans praise Ishan Kishan for great knock

After the Dream11 IPL 2020 match ended, many fans took to social media to praise Ishan Kishan’s knock. The 22-year-old showed great composure as he paced himself throughout the chase, starting slowly and then accelerating towards the end. Several fans pointed out Ishan Kishan’s great opening record during Dream11 IPL 2020, as they claimed that the youngster should always open for the side. Many others also praised the batsman for stepping up and taking responsibility in the absence of first-choice opener Rohit Sharma.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah's Double-wicket Maiden That Dented Bangalore In Abu Dhabi; Watch Video

Mumbai have now confirmed their top two position in the Dream11 IPL 2020 standings, while Delhi slumped to their fourth consecutive loss. The table-toppers will now face the Hyderabad team in their last game of the league stage on Tuesday, November 3. The Delhi outfit, on the other hand, will be looking to end their losing run when they take on the Bangalore outfit on Monday, November 2.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah Clinches THIS Major, Unique Record With 100th Dream11 IPL Wicket

Image Credits: IPL Twitter

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

LIVE IPL 2020 Live Updates: Sandeep Sharma disturbs Devdutt Padikkal's furniture

1 hour ago

IPL 2020: Ishan Kishan reveals why his match-winning knock against Delhi was not easy

20 mins ago

Mumbai thrash Delhi by 9 wickets, ensure top-2 finish in league stage

43 mins ago

LIVE IPL 2020 LIVE updates: Mumbai beat Delhi by 9 wickets, continue their splendid run

6 hours ago

Women's Big Bash Strikers vs Scorchers live stream in India, weather report and preview

1 hour ago

AS W vs PS W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Women's Big Bash League live

2 hours ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS