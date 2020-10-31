Jasprit Bumrah On Song Again, Fans And Pundits In Awe Of "Test Match Like” Spell

The 51st match of the Dream11 IPL 2020 is underway, with the Mumbai outfit taking on the Delhi team. It was Kieron Pollard who won the toss yet again, with the stand-in skipper electing to bowl first. Mumbai ended the first innings on top, with the bowlers restricting the Delhi side to 110/9. Jasprit Bumrah was once again the star of the show, ending with figures of 4-0-17-3.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah Clinches THIS Major, Unique Record With 100th Dream11 IPL Wicket

Iconic Jasprit Bumrah spell vs Delhi catches attention

While Bumrah was praised for his all-round performance, it was his memorable 12th over which was loved by fans, with many taking to social media to praise the pacer’s efforts. The Mumbai pacer is known for being great at the top and a specialist death bowler, but was given a different role during the Delhi vs Mumbai live encounter.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled his first six only in the ninth over of the match, as he was tasked with a different role in the game. The 26-year old passed the challenge with flying colours, as he picked two wickets in the span of just four balls in the second over of his spell.

Also Read: Mitchell McClenaghan Pokes Fun At Own Franchise Mumbai For Tweet On Jasprit Bumrah

Notably, Jasprit Bumrah was seen bowling what is effectively regarded as ‘Test match length’, with fans in awe of the pacer’s skill. The bowler was seen consistently hitting the good length, as he got the slightly older ball to swing late on, thus troubling the batsmen. Jasprit Bumrah’s unique spell reaped rewards for the Mumbai side, with the bowler dismissing Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel and Marcus Stoinis with great deliveries.

The three wickets also mean that the fast bowler has now picked up 23 wickets in Dream11 IPL 2020, the most he has ever picked in a single edition of the tournament.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Most Sixes: Chris Gayle Jumps To Third Spot Despite Playing Just 6 Games

IPL 2020 news: Fans in awe of special Jasprit Bumrah spell

That last over tells you why Jasprit Bumrah is one of the treasures of our game. Was bowling like it might have been the first morning of a test match. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 31, 2020

Bumrah 🙏🙏🙏 test match lengths 😯🙏 — NoOne (@stranger1320) October 31, 2020

As soon as Jasprit Bumrah was done with his spell, fans and pundits flocked to Twitter to praise the 26-year-old’s iconic spell. Popular presenter Harsha Bhogle called Jasprit Bumrah one of the treasures of the game, as he claimed that the bowler was bowling like it was Day 1 of a Test match.

Many fans referred to Bumrah’s three wickets, as they wrote that the fast bowler was bowling like he was playing a Test match and not a T20 game. Bringing attention to Jasprit Bumrah’s line and length, many fans hilariously claimed that the bowler has started practising for India’s tour of Australia, which is scheduled to begin straight after the Dream11 IPL 2020 ends later this year.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah's Double-wicket Maiden That Dented Bangalore In Abu Dhabi; Watch Video

Image Credits: IPL Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.